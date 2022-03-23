“Driving it, it doesn’t feel like it’s got any massive weaknesses”: Haas driver Kevin Magnussen shares his opinion on the new Haas VF-22 car after finishing fifth at the Bahrain Grand Prix

Kevin Magnussen gives an insight how the new Haas car is yet to show any kind of major weakness after the first race in Bahrain.

Haas has had quite a comeback this season. Back in 2021, they took the decision of not developing the 2021 car instead of focusing on the 2022 car. This decision has brought in new results for the team.

Driver Nikita Mazepin and sponsor Uraikali left the team following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Kevin Magnussen joined back and finished a stellar fifth position at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

No Massive Weakness in Haas?

Fifth place finish was Haas’ best result since 2018 after qualifying seventh. Mick Schumacher drove a respectable 11th in his second season with the team.

Talking about the car, Magnussen was quick to comment over the Vf-22. He said: “We’ve learned a lot from the car this weekend. Though but at this point, it’s still difficult to say anything about the strengths and weaknesses of our car.”

Coming after the first race of the season, it is perhaps difficult to find weaknesses in the car. The Danish international also expressed regarding it stating:

“Driving it, it doesn’t feel like it’s got any massive weaknesses. It’s balanced throughout different speeds. But it’s hard to say whether the other cars are even more balanced than ours or have even more grip.”

Absolutely loving being involved in these kind of battles again ⚔️ #HaasF1 #BahrainGP pic.twitter.com/V9BNqYpASA — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) March 22, 2022

Different circuits will reveal true pace?

Haas’ team boss Guenther Steiner is very happy after the team picked up 10 points in Bahrain. Going ahead to the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, he explained how important it is for them to compete this season.

Steiner stated: “The car should be competitive everywhere. In some places more and some places less, but it’s the same for everybody.”

“I think we saw the speed of the cars and they will be similar until the upgrades kick in,” added Steiner.

It is important for teams to learn about their cars. No better place to learn than the different kinds of circuits. Talking about this, the delighted Haas boss concluded the interview: “But we still have to wait for a few more races.”

“That including street circuits, to know where everybody is at. Red Bull didn’t finish the last race but they will in the future,” he concluded.