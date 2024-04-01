Dutch Motorsport Academy Takes Credit for Funding Max Verstappen’s Career

There have been plenty of stories that detail the childhood racing genius of Max Verstappen. He even beat his father Jos Verstappen in an F1 simulator match-off while he was just six years old. While it is common knowledge that Verstappen’s father played a vital role in shaping the racing driver in him, few know that he wasn’t able to afford it all. Recently, F1 Maximaal quoted the words of the Royal National Motorsport Federation (KNAF) CEO, who revealed that his academy funded the training of the now three-time world champion.

“It is a misconception to think that Jos paid for it all himself. That was not possible, it really involved enormous amounts of money, and we as the KNAF were able to help a lot with that in the last two years prior to his F1 debut.” – said the KNAF CEO, Maarten Van Wesenbeeck.

Wesenbeeck added the academy did not claim to have taught Verstappen everything he knows. However, he claimed that the KNAF was certainly able to help the Dutchman.

Verstappen was always talented, but he needed a professional setup to help perfect his skills. While his father provided him with valuable insights into the sport, the academy helped provide the right atmosphere and as it turns out, the finances to go along.

The KNAF is the primary organization in the Netherlands responsible for regulating all motorsports disciplines. It even looks after the youth development program. Presently, it even has an academy that offers workshops and training that teaches upcoming drivers a lot, looking at their holistic development as a racer.

Van Wesenbeeck recalls the days of Max Verstappen at KNAF

Recalling the days he spent with Max Verstappen at KNAF, Wesenbeeck claimed the Red Bull driver always knew what he wanted. Wesenbeeck ended up learning some things from Verstappen as well. He understood what it takes to become the top athlete in a top sport.

Furthermore, Verstappen also helped him understand that one should never compromise on one’s goal. The relationship between Jos Verstappen and his son was always tough. But the young one never let it come in the way of his goals.

Having competed in F1 himself, Jos Verstappen knew what it took to succeed in the sport. He saw what his son was capable of and did everything in his power to help him achieve the same. The former Benetton driver even resorted to rather ‘harsh’ options to ensure his son practiced with utmost dedication and discipline.

Verstappen Sr. often bashed his son but defended himself by saying he did whatever he needed to ensure success would follow his son. Eventually, Max Verstappen reached the ultimate level of success much to the delight of his father and his academy.