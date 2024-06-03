mobile app bar

Trouble in McLaren’s Paradise, FIA Demands Engine from Mercedes Amidst Investigation Launch

Naman Gopal Srivastava
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Trouble in McLaren’s Paradise, FIA Demands Engine from Mercedes Amidst Investigation Launch

Credits: IMAGO / Nordphoto

Amidst McLaren’s highs this season, a small hiccup could potentially jeopardize the rest of their season. An investigation into the British outfit’s fuel pumps is underway, and the FIA has asked Mercedes to send its parts over so that they can compare them to McLaren’s.

The investigation comes after McLaren’s incredible surge in performance. Having struggled over the last few seasons, the Woking-based outfit is now becoming one of F1’s strongest teams with podium finishes a regularity. They also won a race earlier this season, which was their first since 2021.

The FIA wants to check the fuel pumps in McLaren’s power units, which are manufactured by Mercedes. The engines have to be the same for works and customer teams, which is why the FIA will compare McLaren’s power unit to the Silver Arrows’.

McLaren’s surge in performance played a role in questions surrounding their engine’s legality. But Charles Leclerc’s comments also drew attention. Following the Emilia-Romagna GP, he felt that something was off, “engine-wise“, not just with McLaren, but with Red Bull.

Red Bull suffered from fuel pump problems themselves earlier this year, but couldn’t make alterations. The current regulations state that teams have to get a designated part from FIA’s supplier. Hence, Leclerc wonders if there was any foul play in that respect. But ironically, his team was once caught in a similar controversy itself.

Ferrari was once where McLaren is now

In 2019, Ferrari’s SF-90 seemed to be the fastest car on tracks that were power-hungry. After a series of pole positions that appeared suspicious to Ferrari’s rivals, the FIA intervened, demanding an explanation for the same. An investigation followed, and the FIA found Ferrari guilty of interfering with the fuel-flow meter.

Ferrari reportedly bypassed the 100kg per hour limit of the fuel flow, allowing for greater numbers. It resulted in a better pace on the straights in almost every session.

The FIA couldn’t allow Ferrari to carry on and forced them to run on significantly less fuel in races, because of which even its customer teams suffered.

It took a lot of time for Ferrari to come out of the hole, and the Maranello-based outfit finally looks like it is back on its feet in F1. With McLaren also making improvements and Red Bull already on top, Ferrari is gearing up for a three-way tussle for the Constructors’ Championship.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Naman Gopal Srivastava

Naman Gopal Srivastava

linkedin-icon

Naman is an F1 writer at The SportsRush. Initially a football fanatic who worships Puyol and Leo Messi, Naman soon fell in love with the world of F1 upon reading about Jim Clarke. While the current era drivers do fascinate him, Naman still chooses to idolize Clarke and Ayrton Senna. When he is not busy watching the highlights of some of the greatest races of his idols, Naman can be found scribbling little snippets in his diary of poems or out in the town, exploring new places to eat.

Read more from Naman Gopal Srivastava

Share this article

Don’t miss these