Eddie Jordan Disagrees With David Coulthard Over Lewis Hamilton’s Caliber at Ferrari at 40

The hosts of the Formula For Success podcast Eddie Jordan and David Coulthard were discussing championship contenders for the 2025 season on their latest episode. Coulthard put his money on Ferrari’s star man Charles Leclerc as a serious contender. The former Red Bull man highlighted how Leclerc will be 27 next year and is extremely fast, burning with talent. He also tipped the Monegasque to be a big challenge for Lewis Hamilton next year.

Coulthard highlighted how Hamilton will be 40 years old and nature will play its part. He said, “I’m not questioning Lewis’s brilliance, but it’s just the natural curve in someone’s career and I’ve got to believe that Lewis is at the point where he’s got all of the experience, but I can’t believe he’s getting quicker at that age.”

Eddie Jordan interjected and expressed his opinion contradicting his co-host’s statement. The Irishman stated, “I disagree. I think that Lewis will be a serious contender for the World Championship and I promise you he will give it an almighty crack next year.”

The 76-year-old highlighted how a change back in the day brought out the best of him. His switch from McLaren to Mercedes then was also equally massive and shocking as his recent move to Ferrari.

However, the seven-time champion’s current performance does not spark confidence. He’s been beaten by his teammate, George Russell over one lap almost all season so far. However, as Jordan said, it could all change as soon as he puts on the red suit.

Ferrari preparing for a grand welcome for Lewis Hamilton in 2025

Anyone and everyone involved with Ferrari is extremely excited about Hamilton‘s arrival. The Tifosi have already accepted the seven-time world champion. They’re often spotted crowding around him for his sign on Ferrari merchandise and he often obliges. The reception at the Emilia Romagna GP was proof of the excitement.

However, not just among the fans, there is a sense of excitement in the team as well. The Briton has a good relationship with the Italian team’s boss Frederic Vasseur owing to their past working history in F2.

Additionally, his future teammate Charles Leclerc also revealed he’s eagerly waiting to race alongside a man of Hamilton’s caliber. The Monegasque expects to grow himself as a driver and learn from the 39-year-old’s experience.

However, things can always go sour between teammates. If the Ferrari car is capable of winning a championship, sparks might fly within the Maranello team garage which they haven’t in the past few years. It will be exciting to see how these two extremely fast and capable drivers gel as teammates.