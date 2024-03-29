“I Will Learn from Lewis Hamilton”: Charles Leclerc Seeks to Reach His Own Limits With Mercedes Star Joining His Side

Charles Leclerc will have a new teammate at Ferrari from 2025 onwards, with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton joining the Maranello-based outfit. While Leclerc wants to take that extra step in his career and work towards being a world champion himself, he looks forward to having a legend like Hamilton at Ferrari and vows to learn from him.

Advertisement

Leclerc’s teammate Carlos Sainz, who is having a strong start to the 2024 season, will make way for Hamilton come 2025. Many see it as a huge step up for Leclerc, as having a driver as successful as Hamilton as a teammate, could be difficult. Leclerc, however, does not see himself becoming the number two. Instead, he wants to show the world what he can do while also taking notes.

Advertisement

As reported by SoyMotor, Leclerc said, “I will learn from Lewis [Hamilton]. It is also an opportunity for me to show what I am capable of doing, which I take as an exciting challenge. I think it will be great.”

Hamilton’s main aim in joining Ferrari is not just to fulfill a lifelong dream. He wants to win his eighth world championship, and with Mercedes’ development seemingly going nowhere, joining the Italian outfit seems like this best chance at retiring with 8 titles. Looking back on this incredible appointment, Leclerc admits that even though he knew about developments behind the scenes, realizing that there was a chance of teaming up with Hamilton surprised him a lot.

Meanwhile, Sainz, the man who will be replaced by Hamilton, remains without a seat for 2024. This is despite him being the only driver since the start of the 2023 season to beat Red Bull in a race- and he has done it twice.

Charles Leclerc on last dance with Carlos Sainz

Sainz joined Ferrari in 2021 and defeated Leclerc in their first season together as teammates. The following two seasons, Sainz lost out in the intra-team battle, but he achieved personal milestones that he couldn’t in any other team. On the track, Sainz’s battles with the Monegasque have been healthy, which is why the latter highlighted the relationship between them has been fantastic.

“I have had a really incredible relationship with Carlos,” said the 26-year-old. “We have had incredible years together, more difficult years together as a team, because the performance was not exactly where we wanted.”

Advertisement

Now that Sainz is headed out, Leclerc is excited for the next chapter. He has already had a four-time world champion in Sebastian Vettel as his teammate in 2019 and 2020, and will now partner up with the sport’s most successful driver.

In their last year together as teammates, Leclerc wants his partnership with Sainz to end on a strong note. Ferrari has made progress, as was evident in Australia last weekend, and the duo wants to ride this momentum and get the best possible finish.