Emotional Max Verstappen Chokes Up After Saying Goodbye to His Most Dominant Car

2023 will always be remembered as the year of Max Verstappen in F1. The Dutchman won 19 races this campaign, as it drew to a close in Abu Dhabi last weekend. However, with the season now ending, Verstappen is emotional and admitted that he will miss driving the RB-19, his most successful car ever. In an interview ahead of the season finale, Verstappen choked up and got emotional while talking about his car.

The final race weekend of the season went just the way Verstappen and F1 fans expected it to. The three-time world champion got the pole, and converted it into a race win, quite comfortably. Before suiting up one final time in 2023, however, Verstappen acknowledged that he will miss driving the RB-19.

While answering a question about the RB19, Verstappen said (as per a video shared on X), “I’m afraid, I’ll always look back at the RB19 as my most successful car.”

The user, Conni, even noted how Verstappen’s voice cracked at the end, which shows how emotional he must be feeling after saying goodbye to his most dominant car.

2023 was the year of Max Verstappen

Verstappen won the world title in 2021 and 2022. However, those two wins were not as dominant as what we witnessed this campaign. Verstappen sealed the title for himself and the constructor’s’ title for Red Bull with multiple races to spare.

This also allowed Red Bull to stop developing the RB19, and focus on continuing their dominance in 2024 instead. Verstappen broke the record for the most number of races won in a year when he won 15 in 2022. This year, he broke it once again, winning a whopping 19 races.

At just 26 years old, the Red Bull driver has a lot more left in the tank, until he decides to hang up his helmet. Till then, if Red Bull continues to field a dominant car, the rest of the F1 grid could be in for a very tough time.