Tom Brady Is All Set To Drive a Le Mans Hypercar But Have To Wait For His Insurance Guys To Allow Him This Adventure

Tom Brady on his Instagram released a video of him with a sim setup steering wheel. In the background, a Le Mans car was observable. It meant that he had some announcement to make.

However, it was something one wouldn’t expect out of the legendary NFL star. He revealed that his apparel brand, which goes by the name of the Brady brand, would partner with Jota for the 100th edition of the Le Mans racing.

Ahead of the event, he would also be driving the hypercar that would compete in Le Mans and run across the whole endurance championship in 2023. His preparation for his spell in the car is on.

Tom Brady is waiting for insurance people to give approval

Like any other high-profile celebrity, Brady would also have a hefty insurance payback that he can’t benefit from involving in dangerous activities. Thus, it’s not easy for him to go out and relish motorsport.

So, before he takes the car on a drive, he has to wait for approval from his insurance company. Then only he would be allowed to touch the car, which can catch up to incredible speed within a few seconds.

Till then, Brady is training himself on a sim setup that could actually hone his skills in real time. Also, that way, he could adapt to the hypercar seamlessly in the shortest time possible.

Will he be there in Miami?

Brady recently has picked up an interest in motorsports. He first appeared around a paddock in 2018 during the Monaco Grand Prix, where he even threw a ball to Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo.

Last year, he once again visited a Grand Prix that happened in Miami and seemed to enjoy the extravaganza. It seems like his association with his former neighbor Lewis Hamilton has piqued his interest in the sport.

But would that extend in 2023 with the United States hosting three races? That would be known in May when F1 cars land in the U again for the first time this year during the Miami GP.

