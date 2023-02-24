Netflix Drive to Survive: Will there be Season 6?

Formula 1 fans have been buzzing since Netflix dropped season 5 of Drive to Survive on February 24. The docuseries has been one of the top shows on the OTT platform ever since they released the first season was released back in 2019.

The docuseries have been increasing in popularity over the years, especially with season 4 having the highest number of viewers. According to Formula1.com, season 4 also broke into the top 10 across 56 countries.

As Drive to Survive continues to witness an increase in viewership, the question that is most likely to be on most people’s minds is whether they will release a season 6.

Will Netflix produce Drive to Survive season 6?

Formula 1 fans will be delighted that Netflix will release season 6 of the famous docuseries. The news was confirmed last year when season 4 was dropped on the OTT platform. Similar to the format of the previous seasons, season 6 is expected to feature the top behind-the-scenes moments from the 2023 season of F1.

Season 6 is expected to release sometime in February next year, just a few weeks before the 2024 season kickstarts. Netflix finds this the perfect timeslot to release the new season as this show excites fans for the start of the new campaign.

For example, Drive to Survive’s season 5 is not only expected to get fans excited for the 2023 season but will also provide important information about how the previous year panned out for the various F1 teams and their drivers.

What will be the major change in season 6?

While the F1 2023 season will determine most of the content that will be included in season 6 of Drive to Survive, the major change that will take place in the new season is the absence of fan favourite Daniel Ricciardo.

The Australian will play no part in season 6 after securing only a test driver seat with Red Bull Racing for this season. The Honey Badger has undoubtedly been one of the key reasons for the success of Drive to Survive, with the executive producer of the docuseries himself having admitted the same.

In an interview, Paul Martin, the brains behind the hit docuseries, told the New York Post that there ‘probably would not have been a Drive to Survive’ if it were not for Daniel Ricciardo.