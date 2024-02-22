Emotional Shakeup Aside, Toto Wolff Vows to Honor Lewis Hamilton's Legacy Despite "New Dynamic"

With his announcement that he is moving to Ferrari in 2025, Lewis Hamilton landed an explosive blow on Mercedes. The Briton’s choice created an unexpected situation for the whole Mercedes camp, one that would create new dynamics. Toto Wolff, however, reportedly intends to set aside the emotional shakedown and vows to honor Hamilton’s legacy. Given this would be the seven-time champion’s last season with the Brackley team, they would want to make it memorable.

As reported by @fiagirly on X (previously Twitter) Wolff said, “In professional terms, we have a full season to go, we want to have the best competitive car, both drivers given the opportunity to do the best possible result.”

Besides this, the Austrian also stated that the team is now in a new situation because of Hamilton’s declaration. He goes on to remark that it’s something they didn’t anticipate happening at that moment. However, since the issue has arisen, there has been a ‘new dynamic’ on the team.

He said, “It’s a new dynamic, and that’s clearly something we have to work on.” Later, the Mercedes boss also hinted to the fans how wonderful it would be if ‘Mercedes finishes on a high with Lewis this year.’

To put it briefly, Wolff says that since Hamilton’s announcement, everything remained perfect from a ‘human level.’ Therefore, it’s fair to believe that Wolff will do everything in his power to ensure Hamilton has a successful farewell.

How did Lewis Hamilton inform Toto Wolff about his switch to Ferrari?

For the past 12 years, Lewis Hamilton has been closely associated with Mercedes. However, when Hamilton announced that he was going to switch to Ferrari, the whole F1 community was taken aback. The headlines also surprised Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.

Wolff asserts that although he had heard whispers that Hamilton may depart, he never had confirmation of this information. It was only upon meeting Hamilton at his Oxford home that Wolff was able to confirm the rumors.

While revealing the details, the Austrian said, “The surprise was that I’ve heard the rumors a couple of days earlier. But [I] wanted to wait for the breakfast we had planned, and it was Wednesday morning, and this is when he broke the news. “

Wolff then clarified that he did not attempt to convince Hamilton to remain with Mercedes. However, according to the Mercedes boss, this won’t have an impact on their friendship and the Austrian will always consider Hamilton a “friend.”

While wrapping up, Wolff declared that he had no “grudge” against Hamilton for his decision. Yet, the 52-year-old said that he is going to talk to Briton again in the future about whether this matter would have been handled differently or not.