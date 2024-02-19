David Coulthard’s Hairdresser Once Surprised Him by Turning out to Be Charles Leclerc’s Mother

The humble beginnings of Charles Leclerc are barely a surprise to any of his fans. His mother, Pascale Leclerc, was a hairdresser in Monaco. She catered to many clients, and British former F1 driver David Coulthard was one of them. He, however, had no clue who she was. In an update on X by user ‘Ria,’ Coulthard recites the tale of his hairdresser in Monaco, who surprised him by walking around in the paddock one day.

Leclerc is also a regular ‘customer’ of his mother, as she is the one who cuts his hair. However, the appointments between them would rarely be as hilarious as between her and Coulthard. Turns out Coulthard would discuss his upcoming race weekend with Pascale Leclerc every time they met.

To his surprise, he once saw her roaming around in the paddock. He went up to her to ask what she was doing there. She replied she had a paddock pass, so she thought of wandering around. A confused Coulthard repeated his question. She replied, “Oh, my son is racing. It’s Charles Leclerc.”

Leclerc has now become a sensational driver on the paddock. The Tifosi see him as one of their own and expect him to bring glory back to Maranello. He, too, dreams of becoming a world champion with Ferrari before anything else.

It was his father, Herve Leclerc’s dream to see him become a champion F1 driver. However, he couldn’t witness his son drive an F1 car, as he passed away from an illness. Leclerc often credits his father for his F1 career.

From humble beginnings to immense success for Charles Leclerc and his family

Despite hailing from Monaco, which is looked at as a fairly rich country, Leclerc’s family did not have a lot of money. They struggled financially while Herve Leclerc tried to make it big in motorsport. He raced in Formula 3 in the 1980s and 90s. Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc’s grandparents were in a much better financial state. Hence, they funded his karting career.

To use the funding to his full advantage, Leclerc came up with an absurd solution. He would play sick to avoid going to school. Once he achieved this, he would then ask his father to take him karting.

Leclerc has two more siblings – Lorenzo and Arthur Leclerc. Lorenzo is the eldest of the three and the only one of them who has no ties with racing. He is the Managing Director of Square Capital and the Co-Founder and CEO of All-TIME.

Meanwhile, Arthur is the youngest of the three. He is also a part of the Scuderia Ferrari team, acting as their development driver in 2024. Furthermore, he will also race for Scuderia Baldini 27 in GT3.