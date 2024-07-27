Esteban Ocon Airs Alpine’s Dirty Laundry Involving Daniel Ricciardo and Fernando Alonso

Esteban Ocon’s time at Alpine is nearing its end, with the Frenchman moving to Haas in 2025. Now that he has a new team secured, Ocon raises a critical issue with Alpine which is halting its progress.

Ocon, in an interview ahead of the Belgian GP, revealed that Alpine doesn’t listen to feedback from its drivers. He pointed out that his former teammates, Daniel Ricciardo and Fernando Alonso, faced the same issue. He said,

“We haven’t been listened to, the way we should have been. Myself, Pierre [Gasly], Daniel [Ricciardo], Fernando [Alonso].”

Not considering a driver’s feedback, more often than not, ends in disaster for the team. Earlier this season, Lewis Hamilton revealed how Mercedes not listening to his advice for two years, contributed to the Brackely-based outfit being suck in the midfield.

My @AlpineF1Team race-winning car has a new home on an extremely special day as we welcome the Hungarian GP A521 to the family garage! pic.twitter.com/HoQKcN9G1F — Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) July 16, 2024

Alpine has not listened to its drivers for three years, as per Ocon, which is what has likely limited the team’s progress. A lack of traction and downforce has continually hampered the team’s performance, and aside from this, the engine’s power and reliability have been a major weakness.

Ocon will be happy to move to a team that values his opinions. But Haas will bring its own set of challenges to the Frenchman.

Ocon looking to outgrow his infamous tag

Since making his F1 debut in 2016, Ocon has developed a reputation for not being a team player. He has had bust-ups with each of his teammates in the past, but with Oliver Bearman at Haas in 2025, Ocon will be hoping to outgrow this label.

Very proud to announce I will be joining @HaasF1Team in 2025 on a multi-year deal. I am thrilled to embark on this new chapter in my F1 career and join an ambitious racing team whose spirit, work ethic, and undeniable upward trajectory have really impressed me. I’d like to thank… pic.twitter.com/8ZrYV6Jdz1 — Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) July 25, 2024

Because of not being seen as a team player, Ocon missed out on several deals from top teams in the past. Even Williams, who is behind Haas, reportedly passed on signing Ocon because of his past.

Bearman, meanwhile, is not bothered about Ocon’s tussles with former teammates. Excited about making his F1 debut, the Briton is looking forward to having a good friendship with Ocon.

