F1

“Even as an employee of an F1 team, I have to pay for an F1 TV”– Alfa Romeo team member adds on to inaccessibility of sport to viewers

"Even as an employee of an F1 team, I have to pay for an F1 TV"– Alfa Romeo team member adds on to inaccessibility of sport to viewers
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
Will Washington Sundar play today: Washington Sundar injury update for Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2022 match
Next Article
"They really photoshopped Kevin Durant on the bus, I’m crying!": NBA Twitter reacts as Charles 'The Bus Driver' Barkley takes the Inside the NBA crew for a spin
F1 Latest News
"Even as an employee of an F1 team, I have to pay for an F1 TV"– Alfa Romeo team member adds on to inaccessibility of sport to viewers
“Even as an employee of an F1 team, I have to pay for an F1 TV”– Alfa Romeo team member adds on to inaccessibility of sport to viewers

Alfa Romeo team member reveals that even they have to pay for the F1 TV…