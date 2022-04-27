“Even as an employee of an F1 team, I have to pay for an F1 TV”– Alfa Romeo team member adds on to inaccessibility of sport to viewers

Alfa Romeo team member reveals that even they have to pay for the F1 TV as the discussion on the inaccessibility of the sport.

The F1 is heading to Miami to race over there for the first time. The biggest talking point ahead of the race is how expensive the tickets are the whole weekend.

Yet, the people who want to be in the race are long. According to Christian Horner of the F1 nation podcast termed it is the most hyped race. He revealed there is a huge waiting list ahead of the event.

However, there is a significant number of people who are displeased with the atrocious ticket prices of the race. Meanwhile, even the streaming prices of F1 in some western countries are expensive.

So, the question of accessibility of F1 races is questioned. And fans are wondering whether F1 fans want new fans or not? To add –to this, an Alfa Romeo team member Krystina Emmanouilides, who is the Computational Fluid Dynamics Engineer in the team reveals how she has to pay for F1 TV from her pocket to watch races.

Moreover, she reveals that she doesn’t get any discounts for it. Even as an employee of an F1 team, I have to pay for an @F1 TV subscription – not even a discount. What’s all that about?! #howdoyouwatchf1?,” wrote Emmanouilides on Twitter.

Even as an employee of an F1 team, I have to pay for an @F1 TV subscription – not even a discount. What’s all that about?! #howdoyouwatchf1 ? https://t.co/Ilk6HvMjVS — Krystina Emmanouilides (@kr_ys_ti_na) April 26, 2022

F1 fans laugh at Miami Grand Prix

The Miami Grand Prix is hardly 10 days away, the circuit is still going through its final. But right after the Imola Grand Prix, pictures of a fake marina being built in Miami got viral.

Many saw it as the circuit being pretentious Monaco circuit, which is surrounded by yachts and boats. Where usually, big celebrities have a good time while watching the race.

The same lavish lifestyle is what Miami wants. But it didn’t prevent F1 fans to have a good laugh at the bizarre attempts of the officials in track designers at Miami.

Progress on the fake marina at Miami, I honestly do not even know what to say about this pic.twitter.com/QBz2WzI7O6 — EngineMode11 (@EngineMode11) April 25, 2022

Miami F1 C̶i̶r̶c̶u̶i̶t̶ Circus 🎪🤡 Building a fake harbor for yachts in parking lot of an American Football stadium. As if hosting a Grand Prix in a parking lot wasn’t bad enough. https://t.co/US3hcMHAXt — Omar Hamdy (@OmarHamdii) April 27, 2022

