Even Tempting Carlos Sainz Hire Will Not Budge Lance Stroll From Guaranteed Aston Martin Seat

Following the Japanese GP, Lance Stroll’s future in F1 became a topic of discussion once again. Barring the race in Melbourne, Stroll hasn’t outperformed Fernando Alonso on any occasion this season, highlighting the stark difference in both drivers’ performances, much like last year. With Carlos Sainz available in the market, a pairing between him and Alonso could do wonders for the Silverstone-based outfit. However, former F1 driver Pedro de la Rosa is not in favor of seeing Lance Stroll step away from racing.

Advertisement

Discussing the situation at Aston Martin in ‘F1: Beyond the Grid‘ Podcast, Damon Hill presented the idea of Aston Martin fielding an all-Spanish driver lineup. However, Rosa did not agree with Hill. He claimed that there was no need for Stroll to step aside, given Aston Martin was making good progress for the future. Rosa added stability in the driver lineup is key for any team chasing success.

“I mean, why would you want to not continue racing if you can see what’s going on behind the scenes in the factory with the new wind tunnel, with the people joining the team, which is we’re generating here an incredible team for the future.”

Advertisement

Stroll has come under added pressure with Alonso signing a contract extension with Aston Martin. The Canadian driver has rarely managed to outperform his teammate, and that has often cost his team a lot of points. Meanwhile, with Sainz available in the market, they would want to bolster their lineup to try and maximize their performances. For that, team owner Lawrence Stroll would have to part ways with his son Lance.

Questions surround Lance Stroll and his performances

While Pedro de la Rosa argued in favor of Stroll, the lack of support for the Canadian is overwhelming. Alonso continues to dominate his teammate, which is hurting Aston Martin‘s progress in the championship standings. Taking note of the same, former F1 driver Christian Danner also questions whether Stroll is the right choice to partner with Alonso. The 73-year-old questioned Stroll’s consistency, and feels that he shows glimpses of his talent very rarely.

Advertisement

Despite the lack of consistency, Lance’s pairing with Alonso is likely secure for the foreseeable future, because of Lawrence Stroll’s presence. The team is making progress, but a stronger driver line-up could help them compete against the likes of Mercedes and McLaren, who are predicted to be the outfit’s direct rivals.