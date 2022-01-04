“Even with championships won 30 years ago, or whatever, there has also been controversy”: Red Bull Boss comments on the season final drama at the Yas Marina Circuit and expects fans to look back and enjoy it

Due to the “short memories” of “people in this business,” Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has no worries about the controversies of 2021.

Looking back at the events of the final race of the season. Max Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton to become the new world champion in the most controversial way. The controversies did not stop there, and the audience got more drama than expected post-race.

After the celebrations on the podium, Mercedes first disputed the decision before sending notice of intent to appeal the conclusion of the stewards’ verdict due to a disagreement with FIA race director Michael Masi over the conduct of the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Despite Mercedes’ withdrawal from the process, Toto Wolff’s contempt for the situation was exposed, raising the possibility of hostility between Mercedes and Red Bull heading into the 2022 season.

“Max is absolutely a deserving World Champion” – Comments made by the proud Red Bull Boss

Red Bull Team Boss Christian Horner was asked whether the events that unfolded in Abu Dhabi ultimately tarnished Red Bull’s championship celebrations. He quickly refused and said: “People in this business have such verconcisemories.”

“We’ve even forgotten what happened [earlier in the year]. It’s been such a long racing season. “Max is absolutely a deserving world champion.

“When you look at the championship as a whole, of course, the events in Abu Dhabi drew an awful lot of comment but that happens in sport.”

The @redbullracing crew went through a rollercoaster of emotions at Yas Marina 🎢#F1 pic.twitter.com/kUDbJBsEHn — Formula 1 (@F1) December 21, 2021

“We’ve had a lot of bad luck this year. We got fortunate with a safety car, we made the right strategic calls, great strategy, great teamwork, and great execution by Max, and we won the race.

“It’s just part of the sport” – Horner expresses his thoughts on the controversy

“Time will move on. Max is a very deserving world champion, we’re incredibly proud of that, and the history books will always show he is the 2021 world champion.”

Giving his thoughts on the topic, Verstappen added: “Even with championships won 30 years ago, or whatever, there has also been controversy.

“Nowadays when people look back at the footage they enjoy it. It’s just part of the sport.”