Even Lewis Hamilton’s Brother Is Celebrating Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari Contract

Charles Leclerc is currently one of the most trending entities in F1, owing largely to his recent contract extension with Ferrari for “several more seasons.” The news brought immense excitement to Leclerc’s fans, including a special person who also happens to be the brother of Leclerc’s F1 colleague, Lewis Hamilton.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ScuderiaFerrari/status/1750511749629989349?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As seen in an update posted on X by user ‘Stefanie,’ Lewis Hamilton’s younger brother, Nicolas Hamilton, dropped by in the comments section of Leclerc’s contract extension announcement to celebrate the news by claiming it was hardly a surprise.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/fastpitstop/status/1750589481361772758?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“No surprises,” wrote the BTC racing driver on the post. Both Ferrari and Leclerc refrained from providing any details about the logistics around the contract. However, the “several more seasons” phrase may be suggestive of the Monegasque driver staying with Ferrari when the regulations change in 2026.

The latest appreciation from a Hamilton family member was indicative of the budding friendship forming between Leclerc and Hamilton. Both drivers came close after a DSQ at the United States Grand Prix. The following GP weekend, they shared the spotlight once again, as they finished on the podium. Away from the tracks, the two continue to bond over their shared interests, especially music, and Leclerc even invited Hamilton to play chess.

The Charles Leclerc – Lewis Hamilton arc remains limited to a friendship

With Leclerc securing a contract extension with Ferrari, rumors of him potentially switching to Mercedes have taken a plunge in cold water. Fans hoped to see the budding friendship evolve into something much more and form a driver duo.

While the thought is certainly a great one, teams would find it very difficult to accommodate two drivers of their caliber as teammates. When the rumors of him joining Mercedes first arose, Leclerc was quick to dismiss them and asserted his loyalty to Ferrari.

Advertisement

“For now, I am fully focused on the project I am in today, which is Ferrari.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/leclerclovers/status/1748142984804086051?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Charles Leclerc also addressed questions about his meeting with Toto Wolff and claimed there had been zero contact between the two of them regarding any future association. He pointed out that the media personnel were smiling because they did not believe him but assured them he was telling the truth.

Concluding the statement, Leclerc reiterated his faith in the Ferrari project and his dream of winning a championship with Ferrari before thinking of moving to another team on the grid.