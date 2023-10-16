Max Verstappen Skeptical of Lewis Hamilton and Brad Pitt’s $140,000,000 Hollywood Brainchild: “Don’t Like Racing Movies”

There is huge anticipation for F1’s upcoming movie featuring Hollywood actor Brad Pitt. The expectations from the film increased all the more after Apple bought the rights for a whopping $140,000,000 earlier this year. Although several fans around the world are eagerly waiting for the movie to release, Max Verstappen doesn’t seem too interested.

Advertisement

When asked about the same in a recent interview with Sportweek, the Dutchman simply replied that he does not like racing movies. While Verstappen may not be looking forward to the film, Lewis Hamilton does have high hopes for it.

The Briton, who is one of the producers of the movie, said in an interview last year in October (as quoted by insider.com), “I have such high hopes for it. I know we’re going to make the best racing movie that’s ever existed, both visually, and we’re going to work on making sure we pull on the heartstrings of all those fans“.

Advertisement

Max Verstappen explains why racing movies don’t interest him

When asked if he will play any role in the F1 movie, Max Verstappen told Sportweek that while he was involved in the filming of it, there is no individual role for him. The 26-year-old then added that he met Brad Pitt in Austin last year and had a nice exchange with him.

Verstappen believes that Pitt seems to be a “nice and down-to-earth person” who has a genuine interest in racing. Despite having an ideal candidate for the upcoming F1 film, the Red Bull driver gave an interesting reason for his disinterest in the same.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/iordikachu/status/1713200192957063374?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“I don’t like racing movies because it is too unrealistic. And there’s always the need to dramatize things, like in Rush. But we will see how this one turns out,” explained Verstappen. It is pertinent to note that the three-time champion also gave a similar reply when he explained why he declined to participate in Netflix’s hit Drive to Survive series at one point in time.

Verstappen believes docu-series dramatize incidents

In an interview last year, Max Verstappen explained how Drive to Survive dramatizes incidents and gives a wrong impression of drivers to the fans. Without any hesitation, the Dutchman stated, “Quite a lot of things are wrong” in the series.

Advertisement

“People get the wrong idea about a certain person of how they actually are, they don’t know because they are new to the sport and they just watch the series. My opinion is not going to change,” explained Verstappen (as quoted by sportsnet.ca).

Since movies and series often dramatize events to have more of a visual impact on their viewers, Verstappen believes such shows do more harm than good. As a result, he prefers to meet his fans in person rather than have someone else portray an image of him in any of these productions.