“Lando Norris Was Annoyed”: McLaren Star Reported to be Agitated by His Rookie Teammate Outclassing Him to Clinch First Row Start

Lando Norris was out-qualified by his teammate Oscar Piastri during the recent qualifying session in Suzuka. This unexpected outcome has stirred up quite a bit of tension within the team. According to Harry Benjamin, a panelist from BBC, Norris appeared visibly annoyed by this development.

Piastri’s performance at the Japanese Grand Prix certainly sets the stage for an exciting race. The Melbourne-born driver was second fastest in qualifying at Suzuka, behind Max verstappen. He had new upgrades put on his McLaren this weekend, with the results already showing.

Oscar Piastri, being a rookie and still being held at par with Norris, has certainly ruffled some feathers. It’s not hard to see why Norris might be bothered by this. His body language, as per the observations of the BBC panel, clearly indicates his displeasure.

Oscar Piastri’s podium chances

Norris’ defeat to Piastri was a big one, boosting the latter’s chances of grabbing a podium result, and getting a better start in the race. These results have thrown new twists and turns into the game, as Norris may now face the challenge of being followed by Sergio Perez, who starts from P5.

Talking about this, Harry Benjamin said, “I was reading his body language. I think Norris was a bit annoyed with outqualifying Piastri.” during F1’s chequered flag podcast.

Despite the existing pressure, Norris is tied up in his contractual obligation to stay with the team until 2025. On the other hand ,Piastri’s contract was recently extended with the team and will stay till 2026. This long-term commitment from both drivers ensures that they remain team mates for the foreseeable future.

Piastri’s three-year extension with McLaren

Oscar Piastri has signed a three-year extension with McLaren, keeping him at the team until the end of the 2026 season. This announcement comes just months after Piastri made his Formula 1 debut with McLaren, and it is a clear sign of confidence in the young Australian driver.

Norris himself is committed to McLaren until the end of 2025, meaning the team will have a stable driver line-up for the next few years. This is big for McLaren, who were seeking stability over the last few years.

However, the situation between Norris and Piastri could potentially become tense. Both drivers are in exceptional form, and starting the fight for the title could make for some intense and thrilling racing. On the other hand, it can also put a strain on their relationship and can damage team harmony.