F1

“Red Bull are angry”- Weight issue controversy escalates as there has been a turnaround as two out of ten teams face no problem

"Red Bull are angry"- Weight issue controversy escalates as there has been a turnaround as two out of ten teams face no problem
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
"I can imagine why you guys are starting to take conclusions"– Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz claims his team has no clue where his team stands before F1 2022 season
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"Red Bull are angry"- Weight issue controversy escalates as there has been a turnaround as two out of ten teams face no problem
“Red Bull are angry”- Weight issue controversy escalates as there has been a turnaround as two out of ten teams face no problem

Red Bull demands an increase in the weight but it seems that there has been…