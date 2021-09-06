“We had a meeting”– Haas boss says managing Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin will be big challenge

“We had a meeting”– Haas boss claims that amidst the dispute between Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin, it is tough to manage them.

Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher had an intense series of episodes during the Dutch Grand Prix. The tensions between the two are so high that Schumacher even hoped for consequences against his teammate for his actions.

Guenther Steiner, already stressed over the conflict between the two drivers, has admitted that managing them will be a challenging task, and they have called a meeting together to initiate the process.

Mick when asked Mazepin’s move against him during the race: “Not correct from my point of view. But I think it’s his thing to rant in the media than mine. I stay out of it. I will discuss it internally with the team later.”#DutchGP #SkyGermany — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) September 5, 2021

“There is not one [driver] to be blamed,” Steiner told RacingNews365.com and other select members of the press. “We need to work on it, to be constructive.

“We had a meeting after our engineering debrief about it. We haven’t come to a conclusion. The plan is to meet before Monza and to see what we need to do to avoid this in future because it doesn’t help anybody. I tried to explain that one and we will work on [it] until we get it sorted.”

“It’s never a good time to go through this. But I’ve been there before so we will sort it. I’d rather have it [the situation] now than next year. We are in a position where at least you’ve got a little bit of time to solve it.

“We have got nine races to go, we need to fix this. This is now a big task to do and we will work hard at it.”

It wasn’t nasty

While Schumacher thought Mazepin’s move on him during the race was dangerous, Steiner opines that it could be called dangerous but wasn’t nasty.

“I think you can always say it’s dangerous,” said Steiner. “You can avoid danger. I don’t think it was a nasty move, to be honest. I looked at this scenario and it takes always two to tango.”