“Everyone Told Us That It Would Be a Real Mess”: Pierre Gasly Proud of Making Things Work With Esteban Ocon

Alpine made a very bold decision when they decided to sign Pierre Gasly in 2023 to partner with Esteban Ocon — two drivers who did not see eye to eye since their karting days.

There were doubts about whether their history would allow the two French drivers to form a successful partnership. Barring a few crashes and collisions, though, they did manage to work together well for at least a year and a half, following which Alpine confirmed in June last year that they would part ways with Ocon after the 2024 season.

Looking back at their partnership, Gasly is proud of making things work with Ocon. He revealed in a recent interview that since they were able to keep their past differences aside to work towards the welfare of the team, it shows they are real professionals.

“We proved that we were professionals,” Gasly revealed per Motorsport France. “Everyone told us that it would be a real mess with the two of us in the team“. The 29-year-old also shared his thoughts about the highlight of their partnership — their double podium finish in Brazil last year.

“We were told that it was impossible to get to F1, we both got there, in the same French team,” Gasly added. “It’s a very beautiful story, with the podium in Brazil that will remain memorable“.

A real “Hey… look at us. Who would’ve thought?” moment Friendship, rivalry, and competition have been central to @PierreGASLY and @OconEsteban‘s relationship through the years – now it comes full circle, as they share the podium as team mates #F1 #BrazilGP @viaplay pic.twitter.com/8hIFEPRAZz — Formula 1 (@F1) November 4, 2024

This was a huge result for the team as it helped them move up from ninth in the Constructors’ standings to sixth, where they eventually finished the season. But with Ocon now joining Haas, sadly they will not be able to create any more memorable moments together.

What’s next for Gasly and Ocon?

After spending five long years with Alpine (formerly Renault), Ocon will move to Haas, where will he partner up with rookie Oliver Bearman. Bearman, although a rookie, has already made his F1 debut last year, impressing many with his performances both for Ferrari and Haas.

Apparently, Gasly also has a rookie teammate in Jack Doohan for 2025.

Given their extensive experience in the sport, Haas and Alpine will expect both Ocon and Gasly respectively to lead their charge this season and also mentor their rookie teammates. The #31 driver, though, knows that he won’t get a chance to fight for podiums or wins at Haas anytime soon.

The same is true for Gasly with Alpine going through a rough patch in terms of performance. Last season, the French team barely scored points before their masterful double podium in Brazil. Even though they ended the season strongly, Gasly understands that Alpine will take time before becoming a regular podium contender.

While both Ocon and Gasly are one-time Grand Prix winners, they are not in top teams while being on the verge of turning 30 — which is arguably the peak competitive age for F1 drivers. Only time will tell how the rest of their career pans out and whether they can achieve anything significant with Haas and Alpine respectively.