Guenther Steiner Thinks Johnny Herbert Is No ‘Saint’ to Judge Max Verstappen Over Swearing

Max Verstappen’s swearing controversy at the Singapore GP has become a huge talking point in the F1 community. Many experts and drivers have given their perspectives on the matter. One of them was Johnny Herbert, who was actually one of the stewards who punished Verstappen with community service.

Herbert stated that drivers using explicit language can negatively influence young kids like his five-year-old grandchild who watches F1. However, the former Sauber driver is no ‘saint’, suggested Guenther Steiner.

Max Verstappen staged a ‘protest’ against the FIA after being sanctioned for swearing! ❌ #SingaporeGP pic.twitter.com/K30LK3myxR — Autosport (@autosport) September 21, 2024

Speaking on The Fast and the Curious podcast, the ex-Haas boss mentioned how he knows Herbert as a friend. Thus, he will ask whether he has ever used a swear word around his grandchildren. Steiner said, “Next time I’ll see him I’m gonna ask him, ‘I was surprised when they told me that you are a saint, you don’t swear around your grandchildren.”

Herbert had justified the FIA’s decision to penalize Verstappen for swearing during the Singapore GP presser by slamming the media’s narrative. He said, “Some journalists have said the sport is trying to make robots out of the drivers. That’s not the case. You are just asking them not to swear, which I think is the right thing.”

However, Steiner reiterated the point that many made. He stated how the Dutchman wasn’t really targeting any person or team, but rather just describing the state of his car — which he labeled as f*cked.

Steiner is neutral on the swearing debate

Being popular for swearing a lot in F1, Steiner isn’t the ideal candidate to say that using explicit language is bad. However, he understands that press conferences or official interviews and podcasts aren’t the right platform for swearing.

In Verstappen’s scenario, he mentioned that there was nobody right or wrong. While the FIA’s stance was correct, their way of eliminating swearing by penalizing Verstappen was a bit too harsh. Many experts opined the same. Steiner felt they could have avoided making a big deal out of it.

“Should he do it in a press conference? No. But if he does it, they can bleep it out anyway.”, he said.

As for Verstappen, he managed the entire debacle questionably after getting the punishment. In the post-qualifying and post-race pressers, the Red Bull driver avoided answering any questions and gave one-word answers at best. This was a silent rebellion from Verstappen against the FIA’s ruling.