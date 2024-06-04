Ex-F1 Team Boss Advises Alpine Not to Go for Mick Schumacher Hiring After Dramatic Esteban Ocon Exit

Alpine shocked several F1 fans after they confirmed that they would part ways with Esteban Ocon after the 2024 season. Ever since this news broke out, the team has had links with former Haas driver Mick Schumacher. However, former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner believes that the French outfit should not sign the German.

When asked on The Red Flags podcast if he would consider signing Schumacher, Steiner replied, “In the moment no. You need to get the best driver you know is out there. I think people which are showing that they’re very good. And as a works team, you need to do the best you can”.

Schumacher emerged as a candidate for Alpine‘s F1 team as he is currently racing for the French outfit’s endurance side. The 25-year-old is not having the best of debut seasons in endurance racing as he currently stands 19th in the WEC standings with no points. However, that is mainly due to Alpine being new to the endurance racing category as well.

Regardless, based on what he has seen, Steiner has suggested Alpine not to sign Schumacher for their F1 team. The Italian-American knows a thing or two about the German driver, having worked with him at Haas in 2021 and 2022.

During both seasons, Steiner was often critical of Schumacher‘s performances. The former Haas team principal slammed the German for his frequent crashes and lack of points-scoring finishes. Now, if Alpine were to take Steiner’s advice and not sign Schumacher, then they could perhaps look at someone like Carlos Sainz.

Will Alpine sign Carlos Sainz?

Sainz is likely to be a favorite for any team that is looking to sign a driver for the 2025 season. With his three race wins and several podium finishes, the 29-year-old has all the talent and experience of a top driver.

Now, with Alpine parting ways with Ocon after the 2024 season, they could consider signing Sainz, who will leave Ferrari at the end of this campaign. Another driver who the French team could potentially look at is Valtteri Bottas.

The Finnish driver is likely to leave Sauber at the end of this season, as the Swiss outfit decided to sign Nico Hulkenberg for 2025. Only if none of these two drivers are available to sign for Alpine next year, then they would probably consider signing Schumacher. As for Ocon, he could perhaps replace Hulkenberg at Haas.