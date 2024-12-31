Ex-McLaren Driver Admits to Rooting for Max Verstappen to Win the Title Against Lando Norris

Max Verstappen faced an unexpected title challenge in 2024 from Lando Norris, and Red Bull’s deteriorating form gave the McLaren man a proper chance to clinch his maiden title. However, many were certain that Verstappen would eventually bounce back and find a way to secure his fourth consecutive crown. Ex-McLaren driver Stoffel Vandoorne was among them.

“For me, it was more a question of where Max would become champion, not whether it would happen,” Vandoorne said to Formule1. “He deserved it anyway, that seems clear to everyone, right?”

The Belgian driver highlighted how Verstappen‘s Sao Paulo GP performance reinforced his belief. The Dutchman’s wet-weather masterclass in Brazil which resulted in an emphatic was a class apart. Even though Norris had the faster car for the majority of the season, he wasn’t able to produce a performance of that level.

In Sao Paulo, the British driver fumbled his pole position to only finish P6 while Verstappen climbed back from 17th to win the Grand Prix. This proved to be a huge swing in favor of Verstappen, as his 44-point lead increased to 62 with only three races left.

“What he achieved there is very special. As a fellow driver, I know how difficult it is to drive in such difficult conditions in the rain. How he then comes back to the top, that is just typical Max Verstappen and it remains very impressive,” Vandoorne added.

It was realistically impossible for Norris to claw back this deficit and Verstappen had no trouble in securing the championship at the next race itself in Las Vegas.

Brazil was Verstappen’s title-clinching race

Verstappen’s win in Brazil was a very rare feat as there were only five instances of a driver winning a Grand Prix from 17th or lower. Naturally, in those treacherous conditions, winning a race from the top five itself would have been considered special So, Verstappen’s drive was no less than a miracle.

However, Norris did not share the sentiments of the majority of the community that weekend. The British driver remarked after the race that the Red Bull driver’s victory was due to luck rather than talent. This statement came across as a classic case of ‘sour grapes’ for Norris, as he watched the championship trophy slip out of his grasp.

The 24-year-old was forced to retract his earlier comments, as Verstappen’s champion-like performance in Brazil was undeniably unparalleled and deserving of all the praise. Norris took back his words at the FIA gala in Kigali, Rwanda, just a few days after the Abu Dhabi GP.

Missing out on the chance to win his maiden title must have been a bitter pill to swallow for Norris. However, following his victory in Abu Dhabi, the #4 driver confidently declared over team radio that he would return next season to challenge for the drivers’ championship and aim to secure his first title.