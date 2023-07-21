Ex-McLaren Man Reveals Max Verstappen Is the Biggest Public Enemy in Mexico as Soured Relations Harmed Sergio Perez’s Interests

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez started off their alliance at Red Bull on a very positive note. However, after the Monaco Grand Prix 2022, there were tensions, but always under the cover until that year’s Brazilian Grand Prix. The refusal to help Perez to achieve P2 in the championship unearthed all the tensions between the two drivers. Though it didn’t directly impact Perez not beating Charles Leclerc in the championship, it definitely showed that Red Bull needs to settle the tensions. However, as per Jo Ramirez, who has worked with multiple F1 teams, including McLaren, feels the Dutchman is the number one enemy in Mexico.

Perez is a hero figure in Mexico. And why not? He’s the most successful F1 driver to hail from that nation. And the support for him during every Grand Prix is immense and unmatchable.

But simultaneously, due to the good camaraderie with Perez, even Verstappen relished decent support there. However, not anymore, as the people of Central American nation are siding with their local talent.

Max Verstappen is the biggest enemy in Mexico

Surely at the beginning of the season, Perez was coming out as Verstappen’s biggest championship rival. And the tensions they established at the end of the last season could have escalated amidst the rivalry. But since Monaco GP 2023, Perez’s performances dipped dramatically, and now he stands 99 points behind his teammate. So, any scope of conflict between them has minimalized. Yet, the people of Mexico haven’t forgotten what Verstappen did with Perez in Brazil last year.

“I feel sorry for Sergio because we have seen him very close to the level of Max in the last few races. It’s a pity, since at the beginning of the season he was only two tenths behind, but then Miami arrived. Max did not care where to qualify, Since he knows he’s going to win the race, it’s still incredible. He’s Mexico’s number one enemy ,” Ramírez commented in an interview with ESTO, as reported by Soymotor.

Thus, it’s highly likely that Verstappen would receive a hostile welcome in Mexico. But would Verstappen care? Probably not, as he, at this trajectory, would already be a world champion, and he triumphs under pressure. But can Perez be as clutch as him? Well, recent performances don’t hint at that.

New blunder in Hungary

Things are not going well for Perez. With Daniel Ricciardo back in AlphaTauri, there is no doubt that he is kept in the pipeline by Red Bull to hire him if a day comes when the Milton-Keynes-based outfit needs to replace the Mexican race driver.

Though that day is certainly not in proximity, there is a certain pressure on Perez to prove his worth in the team. However, the start of the Hungarian Grand Prix didn’t help in that regard.

In the first few minutes of free practice 1, Perez crashed into the barriers and damaged his car’s left front. Not a good look when you’re unable to perform in the most coveted F1 car on the grid.