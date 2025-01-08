mobile app bar

Ex-Red Bull Driver Lauds Christian Horner’s “Typical British Attitude”

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Abu Dhabi - 08-12-2024, Yas Marina Circuit, Christian Horner at the Formula 1 United Arab Emirates Grand Prix

Abu Dhabi – 08-12-2024, Yas Marina Circuit, Christian Horner at the Formula 1 United Arab Emirates Grand Prix | Credits- IMAGO / Pro Shots

Since its inception, Red Bull has changed the way we think about motor racing, with an energy drinks company rising to the summit of F1 in less than a decade. Christian Horner has played an integral role in the team’s success, having been with them since day one.

During his tenure with the Milton Keynes-based outfit, the 51-year-old has witnessed two periods of dominance and worked with several big drivers across both of the company’s teams (Red Bull Racing and sister team RB). Former star Vitantonio Liuzzi, who raced for both, recently praised Horner‘s typical British attitude.

“He had a typical British attitude, and that’s something you need to deal with certain issues within Formula 1,” Liuzzi said on the Inside Line Podcast.

The Italian added, “He was always very smart because he knew exactly where he wanted to go and how to get there. He could be very political if he wanted to, and he also knows how to talk about certain things. Horner is super smart in this, so those are really qualities you want to have as a team boss.” 

Liuzzi’s assessment of the Red Bull team principal was spot on considering the Briton’s time in charge of the Austrian squad. While he has been in the sport for over two decades, his most recent rivalries with the likes of Toto Wolff and Zak Brown have highlighted his sharp political acumen within the paddock.

Has Horner been too political for his own good?

Horner and Wolff have often been engaged in verbal battles, especially when Red Bull’s dominant run ended in 2013 and Mercedes’ began the following year, lasting for eight years. The tension continued when Red Bull started winning again but was penalized for breaching the cost cap in 2022.

Horner had been very critical of Wolff’s Mercedes in the past and had lobbied heavily for certain regulation changes that eventually led to the Silver Arrows losing their grip on the championship. Naturally, when the roles reversed and Red Bull’s minor overspending breach was exposed, Wolff was quick to take a jab at Horner.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown also joined the fray by accusing the Bulls of cheating. Tensions only escalated between the two after Horner was investigated by Red Bull for a complaint of ‘inappropriate behavior.‘ Horner has since been acquitted by an independent barrister investigating the matter. However, Brown remained one of the most vocal members of the paddock, taking swipes at Horner on multiple occasions.

