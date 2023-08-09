Ex-Red Bull Driver Suggests What ‘Disadvantaged’ NASCAR Needs to Do to Be at Par With Formula 1

Russia’s Daniil Kvyat, who drove for Red Bull is one of the few racers to have experienced what it is like to be a part of NASCAR and F1. With NASCAR being an all-American sport, it has a considerable disadvantage against F1, which carries international appeal; Kvyat once told Track Limits podcast what the former could do to gain a platform as big as F1.

With Aramco, Amazon, Pirelli, DHL, Qatar Airways, Heineken, and others as their principal sponsors, F1 sees an annual revenue of over $2.57 billion. On the other hand, NASCAR, catering to only the American audience, sports the likes of Coca-Cola, Geico, Xfinity, and Busch Light as their premier partners. As a result, the annual revenue of NASCAR comes to nearly $100 million.

With such a stark difference in their revenues, it is no surprise that NASCAR might be hoping for better annual income, and Kvyat might have the solution to their problems.

Daniil Kvyat gives advice to NASCAR on how to compete with F1

Kvyat believes NASCAR has one of the “coolest” atmospheres when it comes to racing events. The sport represents legendary racing with loud cars and impressive drivers per Kvyat. The Russian driver believes NASCAR needs to improve its marketing to gain ground on F1, with the sport being America-specific.

“Marketing wise maybe they have to improve now because F1 has been getting a huge step. But I think they have potential now some extra fun guys are coming more and more back, and they need to use this opportunity. “

The biggest strength of F1 has been the ability to market itself in a way that could penetrate the huge American audience. Each Grand Prix sees a host of big-name celebrities making an appearance in the Paddock, most of them often being Americans. On the contrary, NASCAR has failed to reciprocate the same. However, the former Red Bull star still loves NASCAR due mainly to the “beautiful atmosphere” and the fans’ obsession with the stock cars.

Ex-Red Bull driverenjoying his life in NASCAR

As opposed to the global appeal of F1, the pure ‘American Muscle’ sport feels much cooler to the former Red Bull driver. The Russian enjoys his time on race days, with an electrifying atmosphere. Driving in NASCAR has been precisely what Kvyat expected it to be. He finds fun in driving heavier cars with not a lot of downforce but still contains an impressive amount of horsepower.

The 29-year-old is currently a driver with Toyota in NASCAR. His last race came in 2022 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, where the Russian failed to finish.