“Michael Masi has done too much damage to Formula 1 to continue” – Former F1 driver says regarding controversial FIA decision in title decider

Johnny Herbert believes race director Michael Masi will not be able to continue amongst backlash from his controversial decision in the title-deciding race.

The stage was set for a title-deciding race in Abu Dhabi after an intense title battle all season. Subsequently, things took a turn after Nicholas Latifi hit the wall late in the race triggering a safety car. Following this, Masi may have unjustly interfered with his ruling according to many.

Masi only allowed lapped cars between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen to overlap the safety car. Even though it was a questionable interpretation of the sporting regulations.

A lot of not very happy people. And a lot of very happy people. This is a new way of running the sport where the Race Director can make these ad hoc decisions. Its been a bit too ‘guess what I’m going to do now’ I think. #f1 — Damon Hill (@HillF1) December 12, 2021

Thus, he has lost the trust of many to continue as FIA’s race director. Johnny Herbert, the Sky Sports F1 announcer said, “I think he has done too much damage to Formula 1 and I think because of the position that he’s in, we have got to have trust.”

“And I think that trust has completely and utterly evaporated.”

Just replacing Michael Masi may not fix F1’s problems.

Pundits such as Martin Brundle have speculated that Masi’s removal may not be enough. It’s also important to thoroughly investigate the 2021 season’s decisions.

Brundle says, “What’s really important here for the FIA and for Formula 1 is that this is not swept under the carpet. Just left for a few weeks and then overtaken by the new 2022 cars and the tests, and what have you.”

