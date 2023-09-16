In the Thick of Controversy, Salty Helmut Marko Calls to Strip Lewis Hamilton of 2008 Title: “Wouldn’t Mind Having One Less”

The infamous 2008 Crashgate scandal has come back to light as Felipe Massa is adamant to seek justice. The Brazilian lost the title that season to Lewis Hamilton by just one point after Nelson Piquet Jr.’s deliberate crash at the Singapore Grand Prix meant that the former Ferrari driver could not win the race to clinch the championship. As Massa continues to seek justice, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has taken aim at Hamilton after having been embroiled in a controversy of his own. Marko wants Hamilton stripped of his 2008 title after the Briton made it clear what he thinks of the Austrian’s recent remarks about Sergio Perez.

Marko did not do himself any favors after he shockingly aimed a “South American” jibe at Perez. While speaking to Sport & Talk of Servus TV in a recent interview, the Red Bull advisor said, “Let’s remember that he (Perez) is South American, and so his head is not as focused as Max Verstappen or as Sebastian Vettel was, but racing is his forte and he had a very good race (at Monza)“.

Hamilton was furious with Marko’s comments as he told Sky Sports (as quoted by espn.in), “It’s completely unacceptable what he said“. The 38-year-old then added that apologies for such comments are not enough, and that action is necessary in such circumstances.

The Briton’s remarks are interesting as it comes at a time when Mercedes for long has been in an intense on track battle with Red Bull. With Hamilton having called Marko out, the Austrian now has taken a jibe at the seven-time world champion.

Helmut Marko claims he feels “terrible” for Felipe Massa

While speaking to Kronen Zeitung in a recent interview, Helmut Marko said (as quoted by soymotor.com), “If there are new facts, the matter can be reopened and then the chances for Massa are not so bad. It was terrible to see him celebrate the title for 20 seconds and suddenly, everything disappeared. I wish he would be given the title and Mr. Hamilton, who doesn’t think about records wouldn’t mind having one less“.

Marko then also raised suspicions about the timing of Fernando Alonso’s stop. The Austrian does not understand why it has taken so long to come to a resolution on this matter. This case only came back to light after former F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone made some shocking admissions about the 2008 Crashgate scandal.

The 92-year-old admitted that he was aware of the scandal but deliberately chose not to take action to avoid further controversy. On hearing such remarks, Felipe Massa has decided to take legal action, something that Ecclestone believes is an attempt just to get compensation.

Bernie Ecclestone claims Felipe Massa just wants $13,000,000 compensation

While speaking in a recent interview with Swiss newspaper Blick, Bernie Ecclestone claimed (as quoted by planetf1.com), “The Massa clan is only in it for the money. But the chances of that are zero“. The former F1 CEO’s remarks come after reports emerged that the Brazilian is seeking $13,000,000 in compensation.

After stating the same, the 92-year-old then also added that Lewis Hamilton too could have decided to take action following the controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Ecclestone stated that the Mercedes driver also could have filed a lawsuit against the FIA for a “not very clean 2021 finale in Abu Dhabi“.

Hamilton lost the title to Max Verstappen back in 2021 following a contentious end to the season finale at the Yas Marina Circuit. After the FIA made some controversial calls, the Dutchman pipped the Briton to take the win and clinch his maiden championship as a result. The aftermath of that season continues until today as the controversy from that race has polarized the F1 community greatly.