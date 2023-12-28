After Complaining About Lack of Ownership Representation, Lewis Hamilton Reflects on Taking Matters in Hand

Lewis Hamilton has often asked for more diversity in Formula 1 as he has repeatedly mentioned how the sport is full of white owners and team principals. He is not wrong as the top figures such as Toto Wolff, Christian Horner, Zak Brown, and Fred Vasseur are all from the White community. Since not enough improvement has been made, Hamilton decided to take matters into his own hands.

Advertisement

Speaking about this, the Mercedes star said as per GB News, “At the moment, it’s all white owners and there’s a real lack of diversity from the top down. It’s all male, and that needs to change.” However, when asked if he is interested in taking ownership of a team when he retires from the sport, he said to ABC News, “I don’t think I’d be a team principal.”

Advertisement

Following this, he added, “I’d love to be a team owner. I do believe like Black equity is important I think.” Hamilton does have experience of being a team owner indeed as he is a part of a consortium that owns Denver Broncos.

The team costs $4.65 billion. However, one reason why he is hesitant to be a team owner of an F1 side is because he explained how it would be hard for him to come and watch races when someone else is driving.

Lewis Hamilton is full of motivation despite Mercedes’ poor form

Lewis Hamilton is still motivated despite Mercedes’ poor form in the last couple of years. The Briton has failed to register a victory in the last two years, whereas Mercedes as a team have only won one Grand Prix in 44 races. Despite the same, the 38-year-old is not short of motivation moving forward.

This is simply because the seven-time world champion draws his motivation and inspiration from his work with Mission 44. He founded the NGO in order to nurture and support talents from underserved communities.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/fastpitstop/status/1636116298911428610?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The organization also tied up with STEM [Degree in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics] and F1 Driver Academy, an initiative introduced to support female drivers in order to bring more diversity in the sport and reduce gender disparity.

Nevertheless, Hamilton also hopes that Andretti’s entry into the sport might be an added advantage to his fight to bring in more diversity. He is hopeful that the American outfit can perhaps bring in team owners, who represent people of color, women drivers, etc.