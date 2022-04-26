“Yes, this one’s completely useless isn’t he?”- Throwback to Carlos Sainz getting destroyed on FIFA by Real Madrid star Marco Asensio

Carlos Sainz is a huge Real Madrid fan as he has stated many times before, and he’s taken part in several events with stars of the club.

Sainz is currently driving for Ferrari alongside Charles Leclerc. The two of them are on course to guiding the Scuderia to their first World Title since 2008. After spending years outside the limelight, the stage is finally set for Sainz to show the world just how good of a driver he is.

However, Sainz being a Real Madrid and football fan, also engages in activities related to them. Back in 2020, during the Coronavirus pandemic lockdown, the then McLaren driver went up against Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio in a game of FIFA.

It’s safe to say that when it comes to FIFA, the 27-year old isn’t much of a ‘smooth operator’. He got absolutely battered by Asensio, who dominated most of the game. Before the match started, Sainz already admitted that he’s not as good as the Spanish winger.

Asensio scored three goals in the first half with Sainz not even getting close to finding the net. The former then promised to take it easy on Sainz for the second half, but it still wasn’t easy enough for him to net a goal!

At the end of the video, Carlos Sainz’s father talks to Marco Asensio and jokingly trolls his son. “This one’s completely useless, isn’t he?”, the legendary rally driver said.

Carlos Sainz reveals what he does to entertain himself during a race weekend

Before starting their game of FIFA, Asensio asked Sainz about how he keeps himself occupied during an F1 weekend. The Madrid born driver revealed that he’s engaged in multiple things, when he’s not training.

“In Europe we have a hospitality truck that goes to all the races,” he said. “And we have a corner with a PlayStation and FIFA and things like that.”

📲 Scuderia Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. shares a Real Madrid x Ferrari art on IG. #f1zone pic.twitter.com/bBYYZX25cI — F1 Zone (@FormulaOneZone) February 18, 2022

“I have a couple of friends-rivals-drivers, whatever you wanna call them, Verstappen and Sergio Perez. They always bring a Portable PlayStation to the plane. When we are on the same flight, we definitely try and play. A bit of Netflix, a book and that’s it.”

Sainz also went on to explain how training is so different for F1 drivers. He explains how it’s the only sport in the world where athletes don’t get to practice what they will do out on the track.

“We must be the only sport in the world where we can’t practice the sport that we do,” Sainz continued. “We have six days of testing out which I do three, and then my teammate does three. Then it’s straight into the season, and the rest is simulation.”

