EXCLUSIVE: “He’s Very Different”: Pyry Salmela Details How Working With Daniel Ricciardo Has Been Very Different Than Past Experiences

Formula 1 is a demanding sport. And while raw talent can get one far enough, it still isn’t sufficient to survive in the paddock. Fitness coach Pyry Salmela knows this better than most. The 37-year-old has been with Red Bull’s sister team, Visa Cash App RB (formerly Toro Rosso & AlphaTauri) since 2014. He has served as a performance coach for drivers like Daniil Kvyat, Pierre Gasly, and Nyck de Vries. Last year, he received his latest assignment. After just half a season on the sidelines following his split with McLaren, Daniel Ricciardo made a comeback with Visa Cash App RB (V-CARB).

In an exclusive interview with The Sportsrush, Salmela spoke about his experience of coaching the Honey Badger. While the Finn has dealt with rookies and junior drivers for the majority of his career, he wasn’t a stranger to Ricciardo’s craft.

“We’ve somewhat known each other since 10 years,” Salmela said while reflecting on Ricciardo’s previous stint with Red Bull. When asked what made Ricciardo stand out to him, Salmela explained, “Daniel is a super experienced driver and he knows how to get around in the car.”

Salmela was quick to highlight that while many young drivers on the grid may have the talent, Ricciardo’s experience is something that gives him the edge. “I think he’s very different compared to my earlier drivers because they’ve been juniors”, explained Salmela.

As the 37-year-old explained, he had a more hands-on approach with the Red Bull juniors he’s coached before Ricciardo, but because of the Australian’s supreme work ethic and experience, he can just sit back and enjoy the show now.

Daniel Ricciardo will have to make his experience count in 2024

2024 is going to be a huge test for Daniel Ricciardo. Resuming his stint with V-CARB this year, the Australian has clear objectives for his own career as well. It’s no secret that with Sergio Perez’s Red Bull contract coming to an end in 2024, Ricciardo is eagerly auditioning for that coveted second seat for 2025 and beyond.

Having a potential championship-winning seat right in front of him can be motivation as well as a distraction for Ricciardo. And Salmela hopes to lead by example to ensure that Ricciardo doesn’t compromise the present in search of the future.

“I don’t think I’m, as a coach, a person like that who will think about, okay, what the future might be. We all have a vision and we want to maximize the opportunities by doing our best and trusting the process that the reward will come when we do things right,” explained the 37-year-old.

That being said, Salmela has full faith in Ricciardo and the professionalism the Australian has shown throughout his career. For 2024, Daniel Ricciardo is likely to go all out to ensure V-CARB begin their latest era in the best way possible.