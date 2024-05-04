Richard Sherman Gives His Two Cents Over the Millions of Dollars Hanging Between 49ers, Brandon Aiyuk & Ricky Pearsall

SANTA CLARA, CA – JANUARY 07: San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA professional football game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers on January 7, 2024 at Lev™s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. (Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire) NFL: JAN 07 Rams at 49ers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240107056

Negotiations between the 49ers and Brandan Aiyuk for a contract extension have been ongoing, yet progress remains stagnant. Now with newly drafted wideout Ricky Pearsall in the mix, there is constant speculation about the future of Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel, both of whom are due an extension in 2025. However, Richard Sherman holds a different view.

Advertisement

During the recent episode of the Volume podcast, Sherman asserted that he is fond of the pick but feels it is a luxury pick. Pearsall would help them get the ball moving and would certainly add depth to that stacked receiver room, but he feels Ricky won’t be challenging Deebo or Aiyuk for a starting spot. Brandon would get his new contract and him and Samuel shouldn’t be concerned by the 49ers signing Pearsall in the 1st round. He said,

” I like the Pearsall pick. It’s a luxury pick. If they can get the ball down, the field, get the ball in these guys’ hands. I think Brandon Aiyuk’s about to get his contract. He’s about to get paid. I don’t think he or Deebo Samuel see this as any kind of threat to them. Purdy will have more weapons and more is always better.”

Aiyuk is in his fifth year of the contract and if he doesn’t get the extension this year, he will play on $14.1 million this season. The new contract he is looking for could be worth around $25 million annually. Many would have thought that signing Pearsall wouldn’t make Brandon happy but as per Sports Illustrated, he texted “Fire pick. Can’t lie,” to Lynch after they drafted his former teammate. Ricky and Aiyuk played together for a year at Arizona State.

John Lynch gave fans hope when he recently talked about Brandon Aiyuk’s contract situation in his recent media appearances.

Brandon Aiyuk Contract Predictions

There have been rumors going around that Aiyuk might request a trade or get traded by the club if a new contract isn’t agreed upon. However, 49er GM John Lynch has come out and said that the talks of trading are all in the past now and the franchise is actively trying to get their star receiver a contract extension sooner than later.

As per AP News, Lynch is adamant about keeping Aiyuk and wants him to remain 49ers for the rest of his career. The former Arizona State wideout is staying from the 49ers facility to get the contract, much like players before him have done it. San Francisco didn’t get Bosa and Deebo’s deals over the line till very late and would be hoping to avoid that situation and work out a deal sooner.

The Niners have been in this boat before, with Bosa, Kittle, Deebo, and Fred Warner. On all those occasions they ended up rewarding those players with lucrative contracts. And Aiyuk’s situation feels a lot similar. However, unlike those other positions, the 49ers do have depth now in the receiver department. Besides Brandon, they have Jauan Jennings, Deebo Samuel, Chris Conley, Ronnie Bell, Danny Gray, Ricky Pearsall and Jake Cowing. Even if they let Aiyuk go, they won’t be short. They can still trade him for draft capital.