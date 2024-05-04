YouTuber True Geordie Envisions Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3 in BKFC After ‘The Notorious’ Gained Ownership in the Promotion

Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3 is a fight that’s been a long time coming. And it somehow still isn’t here. But could it be at BKFC?

The fanfare and trash talk from the first two fights are a part of UFC lore now. The duo had a couple of bangers both times they fought, with the Stockton Slugger winning the first fight, whole McGregor edged out on the second fight after a hard-fought 5 rounds. So, that score needs to be settled to bring balance to the force.

Well, YouTuber True Geordie has come up with a solution. A few days ago, Conor McGregor announced that he is now a minority owner of BKFC, and according to Geordie, that opens up a whole new avenue since Diaz isn’t signed to the UFC anymore. In a recent YouTube video, the British YouTuber called for the trilogy fight to take place in BKFC.

“If there’s one fight that’s screaming out to be made, it’s the trilogy. It’s Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz, not in the UFC but this time, Bare Knuckle FC. So it’s almost like you’re upping the ante.”

True Geordie said it was a no-brainer to set the pair up for a BKFC fight. He believes they could build a card around this fight. It would certainly do wonders for the organization in terms of popularity and sales. Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz in any format would bring a lot of eyes. But is either party interested?

Well, not right now, exactly. ‘The Notorious’ is already calling for Canelo Alvarez vs Oscar De La Hoya in BKFC after Alvarez called out De La Hoya for hogging the limelight and taking the shine away from his boxers.

Conor McGregor calls for Canelo Alvarez vs. Oscar De La Hoya in BKFC

Canelo Alvarez and Oscar De La Hoya have been going at each other throughout the fight week. The Golden Boy Promotions CEO has even called out the champ live on stage during the press conference.

Alvarez was never one to back down from a fight so he too clapped back at De La Hoya. After watching all the tension between the pair Conor McGregor came up with a suggestion on X.

Conor McGregor wants to see the pair duke it out in BKFC, with no gloves on. However, it is highly unlikely that this fight will ever take place and McGregor was probably just trying to get some eyes on BKFC.

‘The Notorious’ is now preparing for his return to the octagon at UFC 303 in June this year. It will be interesting to see if the Irishman can put together one last title run before he decides to hang up his gloves for good.