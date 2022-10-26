Mexican Grand Prix 2022 Weather Forecast: How is the weather at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez ahead of Mexican GP

With both constructors’ and drivers’ titles locked by Red Bull, drivers will head to Mexican Grand Prix for the 20th round of racing.

F1 will return to track at the Mexican Grand Prix this weekend as the 2022 season nears the end with only 3 races to go.

For the F1 action scheduled from 28 – 30 October, the weather at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez will be mostly cloudy with a very medium chance of rain.

The weather forecast on Friday, during the FP1 and FP2 sessions, says that the morning is expected to be sunny with only a 20% chance of rain during the afternoon. The temperature is set to soar up as high as 26 degrees celsius with the minimum threshold being 11 degrees celsius.

On the day of FP3 and qualifying, the weather is expected to bring a partly cloudy morning with a 40% chance of rain in the afternoon. The temperature is expected to be 24 degrees Celsius at maximum.

The race day on Sunday will see a sunny sky throughout the day with a small chance of rain during the race. The temperature will see a maximum of 25 degree Celsius.

What to expect from the 2022 Mexican Grand Prix?

Heading to Mexico, Red Bull driver Sergio Perez hopes to claim the trophy at his home race and win the 5th race of his career.

Meanwhile, Red Bull ace Max Verstappen who has already won the 2022 drivers’ championship would not back down to give his teammate any advantage.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc would also try to increase the lead to set up a strong position for himself in P2 as he stands with 267 points being chased by Perez in P3 with 265 points.

Things to know about Mexican GP

The length of the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez is 2.674 miles (4.304 km) featuring 17 turns. The fans at the track will catch the live racing action for 71 laps.

The record for the fastest lap around the track is held by Valtteri Bottas who set up a lap time of 1:17.774. In the past 5 races at this track, Max Verstappen won 3 times in 2017, 2018 and 2021 while Lewis Hamilton claimed victory in 2016 and 2019.

