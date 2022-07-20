Lewis Hamilton is set to start his 300th Grand Prix with a Mercedes powered engine at French GP

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton is set to drive his 300th race in Formula One with the same engine manufacturer at the Circuit de Paul Richard.

Lewis Hamilton will join a historic drivers club reserved for the longest-serving drivers of Formula One at this weekend’s French Grand Prix.

A new record for Hamilton is on the way with his 300th Grand Prix appearance at the Circuit de Paul Richard. He has seven world championships, and plenty of records for most race wins, pole positions, and podiums.

This weekend is set to be a really special one for Hamilton which clearly showcases what a journey it has been for the iconic F1 driver. Moreover, it will mark Hamilton’s 300th race with the same engine manufacturer.

Lewis Hamilton’s 300th Grand Prix with Mercedes-powered engine in France

McLaren’s Ron Dennis gave Lewis Hamilton the F1 debut with McLaren back in 2007. He was against two times world champion Fernando Alonso and won the title next season. The car was powered by a Mercedes engine.

The Briton continued with the British team until 2012 when Mercedes came calling. Trolled, and criticized by the fans and pundits, Hamilton showcased why he joined the German team.

The rest as they say is history. Hamilton won six world championships with Mercedes and will participate in his 300th career race with the same engine manufacturer Mercedes.

#F1 #FrenchGP 🇫🇷 :- This weekend will be Lewis Hamilton’s 300th race start. He will join Raikkonen, Alonso, Schumacher, Barrichello, and Button who too have hit the 300 GPs mark. pic.twitter.com/pZoDXAwvCp — Mercedes – AMG F1 News (@MercedesAMGUK) July 19, 2022

The Briton leads the rankings with Kimi Raikkonen and Michael Schumacher behind

Lewis Hamilton joins a group of very special drivers. He is approaching his 300th race with the same engine manufacturer Mercedes. Counting it from his time with McLaren to present Mercedes.

The difference between Hamilton and the next driver on the list is 90 races. Kimi Raikkonen is next on the list with 209 races for engine manufacturer Ferrari.

F1 GOAT Michael Schumacher is third on the list with 179 races for the Prancing Horse’s powered engine. Hamilton’s ex-teammate Valtteri Bottas ranks fourth with 159 races driven with the Mercedes engine.

Two times World Champion Fernando Alonso is equal with Bottas’ 159 races. He will move to the fourth position after the race this Sunday. Moreover, Alonso can overtake Kimi Raikkonen for most F1 appearances by the end of the season.

All grown up. 15 years since his first @F1 win, Lewis back on the #CanadianGP podium. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7PtW3xV9xE — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) June 21, 2022

