F1 COTA Circuit 2022 Streams, Time and Schedule: When and where to watch the Formula 1 US Grand Prix main race?

The drivers will travel to Austin to partake in the US Grand Prix for the 19th round of racing in the 2022 season.

While Max Verstappen has already been crowned as the 2022 title champion, there is still plenty to play for with 4 races. Going into the 2022 US Grand Prix, the teams still competing for the P2 and P3 will be looking to increase their lead.

Having won the championship already, the Red Bull F1 team now has its eyes set on securing the P2 for Sergio Perez and claiming the constructor’s title.

Ferrari is also battling for the runner-up position with Charles Leclerc currently standing at P3 with only 1 point gap to P2.

When and where to watch the 2022 US Grand Prix?

The F1 event at the COTA circuit is scheduled to start on 21 October, Friday with the main race to be held on 23 October, Sunday. Here is how you can catch the live action:

2022 US GP UK BROADCAST SCHEDULE (BST)

Day Session Channel Time Friday FP1 Sky Sports F1 20:00 Friday FP2 Sky Sports F1 23:00 Saturday FP3 Sky Sports F1 20:00 Saturday Qualifying Sky Sports F1 23:00 Sunday Grand Prix Sky Sports F1 20:00

2022 US GP USA TV SCHEDULE (ET)

Day Session Channel Time Friday FP1 ESPNU 15:00 Friday FP2 ESPN2 18:00 Saturday FP3 ESPN2 15:00 Saturday Qualifying ESPN2 18:00 Sunday Grand Prix ESPN 15:00

2022 US GP TV SCHEDULE AUSTRALIA (AEST)

Day Session Channel Time Friday FP1 FoxTel/Kayo 05:00 Friday FP2 FoxTel/Kayo 08:00 Saturday FP3 FoxTel/Kayo 05:00 Saturday Qualifying FoxTel/Kayo 08:00 Sunday Grand Prix FoxTel/Kayo 05:00

What happened at the last race at the COTA circuit?

The 2021 season is usually regarded as one of the most intense battles in F1 history. Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen were involved in a season-long fierce rivalry which went on till the final race of the season.

One of the highlights of the previous season came at the 2021 US GP. Verstappen held off the 7-time world champion to claim a thrilling victory in Austria.

Hamilton started the race from P2 but he overtook the Dutchman in the opening stages of the race. But was soon overtaken by Verstappen during the pitstops. On fresher tyres, the Briton tried to chase down the Red Bull but failed to get close enough to attack.

Ultimately, Verstappen won the race with 1.3 seconds over his rival.

