$440 million F1 entrant Audi would love to hire Carlos Sainz upon their arrival

Audi is aiming to sign current Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz as their first driver when they join the Formula One world in the 2026 season

Audi will be officially the new entry in Formula One motorsport in the year 2026. They have already planned their path to becoming a successful team.

One of the plans they have is signing a talent who is already excelling in the sport. Carlos Sainz is the driver they are impressed with and will have plenty of eyes on.

Carlos Sainz has the experience which will help a new team entering the sport learn about it more. With Audi taking over Sauber Alfa Romeo, there are plenty of things to consider.

Future of Audi in Formula One

The 2026 engine regulation changes are a boost for Audi which is planning to only participate in highlighting its vision. The company is striving for a sustainable future.

Adam Baker is the CEO of Audi Formula Racing GmbH and confirmed that their specialized team has started working on the 2026 engine.

He is pretty realistic about the German team’s pursuit of the top in F1. According to him, podium finishes in the first season are possible despite the challenging F1 era.

Is Carlos Sainz set to join Audi in 2026?

Adam Baker emphasized that the team will be looking for an experience drive in order to successfully work on their new F1 project. There are plenty of options available.

As the project will take 4 years more, the views of the team can change over time. Moreover, there can also be new candidates like Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, and Lando Norris.

Audi has succeeded in plenty of other motorsports. They will be looking to maintain their standards of competing on the top level at the pinnacle of motorsports.

