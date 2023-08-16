F1 Expert Claims Sergio Perez Would Be “Fanning the Flames” of Mexican Media Against Max Verstappen and Red Bull

Famed Formula 1 expert Peter Windsor has recently addressed a bizarre allegation on Mexican media which stated that Red Bull gives Max Verstappen a significant edge over Sergio Perez. According to Windsor, the Mexican driver is likely to do nothing but ‘support the allegations.’

The Mexican media has roped in the allegations made by Arturo Alias Ayub, Carlos Slim’s son-in-law, against Red Bull. During an interview with Fox Latin after the Belgian GP, he said that Verstappen being only a driver can never make such a huge difference. This comment was in reference to the large gap between Perez and Verstappen in the championship standings.

Ayub, who has a close connection with Perez’s F1 sponsor, believes that the team has given the Dutchman the fastest car on the grid. In fact, he believes that Verstappen’s car is faster than Perez’s, despite them being on the same team. Ayub’s comments went viral after this people expecting Perez to jump to Verstappen’s defense. However, according to Windsor, these are all baseless rumors, but also at the same time, he thinks Perez can make the most out of this situation.

Windsor debunked the Mexican media allegations against Red Bull

Talking about the allegations, Windsor insisted that no team would ever want to sabotage their driver in the way Ayub claims. A championship-winning team like Red Bull would ordinarily never do what the Mexican talked about. However, for Perez, this entire saga could spin out a new narrative.

Speaking on this, the 71-year-old said on his own YouTube channel, “As you could imagine, the Mexican media has got right at the back of that [the allegations]. They’re really going for it and Checo I’m sure will in his quiet way be fanning the flames in the background.”

Furthermore, snubbing the allegations, Peter Windsor added, “There is absolutely no way in the world you would ever compromise the performance of a car deliberately.” He said this while stating that he has experience working with F1 teams such as Ferrari and Williams.

Windsor debunked the Sergio Perez allegations with proof

Peter Windsor, in his own video, shared the images of Verstappen and Perez’s Red Bull to debunk this theory. The Australian took photos of the RB-19s during this year’s Monaco Grand Prix and explained how it is not feasible for a team to deliberately lower the performance of a car.

Following this, the F1 expert brought in pictured examples of how Verstappen has an edge over Perez with Bahrain GP images. There he pointed out how the Dutchman’s early exit was more effective than that of the Mexican.

In the end, one might believe that Red Bull is centered around Max Verstappen. But the allegations about Red Bull deliberately slowing down Sergio Perez is something nobody in the paddock would like to believe.