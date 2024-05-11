Miami GP Became the Most Viewed F1 Race in the US With 3.6 Million Viewership During the Race

At the third time of asking, the 2024 Miami GP was the first edition of the race to become successful in terms of the viewership data. Lando Norris’ triumph over Max Verstappen was the most viewed Formula 1 event in America. This record proved the sport’s growing presence and popularity once again in the US.

The record was highlighted in F1 photographer Kym Illman’s Miami GP roundup YouTube video. He said, “Was it popular on telly? You bet! It was the most viewed F1 race in this country ever.”

He also highlighted the number which was 3.6 million. That was the number of live viewers at its peak during the race. The number in the age demographic of 18-49 was 1.3 million.

Illman also confessed the race in Miami is gaining more stature every passing year. It is a shadow of itself from the inaugural event which attracted a lot of criticism.

Criticism started from the pre-race introduction of the drivers which debuted last year in Miami. “It is distracting because we’re on the grid for half an hour in all our overalls in the sun,” said George Russell as quoted by The Guardian.

Even Ed Sheeran recently pointed out how bizarre and foreign this concept of interacting with fans moments before the race is. Apart from the pomp of the event throughout the weekend, there were complaints about the track as well.

The drivers did not appreciate it one bit because of its various shortcomings. However, the 2024 edition was flawless with exciting and brilliant racing and little to no disapproval from the drivers. However, there were still some complaints from the fans.

Fans claim the Miami GP isn’t for ardent fans, only celebrities

Every Formula 1 event acts as a massive attraction for the public. However, the fans have been displeased by the feeling the Miami GP attracts celebrity fans for the glamor instead of their passion for actual racing. The irritation peaks when the topic of tickets comes into question.

The fans have to put in their hard-earned money to experience the sport they’re so passionate about. However, the celebrities who aren’t even interested and can easily afford them, get free tickets.

Even if it is true, Kym Illman has highlighted the fault in this opinion. The veteran photographer highlighted how it’s a marketing strategy for teams to invite celebrities to their garage and even pay them for it on some occasions. On the other hand, he highlighted a person’s interest or knowledge in F1 cannot be checked before they visit the track.

The sport’s popularity is booming and it has become an experience for the masses. Everyone wants to know what goes on in the garages, the background, and how a car looks.

This curiosity is what makes most celebrities get an all-inclusive experience during track visits as even the hot laps have become a common attraction. So, even if the fans are envious, it’s just the byproduct of the sport’s popularity.