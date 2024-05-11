“He Definitely Sell C**aine” – Carlos Sainz Gets Hilariously Misunderstood by Non-F1 Fan

The Red Flags podcast recently shot a video where non-F1 fans were asked to guess drivers’ professions after looking at their images. Some had bizarre guesses since they didn’t know who these drivers were and the reaction to Carlos Sainz’s picture, in particular, grabbed most of the attention.

Upon seeing Sainz shirtless and lifting weights, one individual hilariously said, “He definitely sell c**aine“. Most of the others claimed that the Spaniard was a ‘personal weight trainer’.

Some memorable reactions were also on display in the video when the people saw pictures of George Russell, Max Verstappen, and Charles Leclerc.

After seeing Russell wearing formal attire, some guessed that he worked in finance. Meanwhile, the same person who claimed that Sainz was a drug dealer said that Russell looks like “Peter Parker” from the Spiderman movies.

When it came to Verstappen, the reactions were mostly straightforward. The Dutchman was deemed a model, owing to the professional nature of the picture, which looked like he was in a shoot.

On the other hand, Leclerc was labeled as a “mob guy”, because he was in a tuxedo with his girlfriend. Per the participants of this segment, Leclerc looked like someone who didn’t work.

“He was on fire“: F1 fans react to Red Flags Podcast’s video

The F1 community was not a part of the video published on YouTube. However, they became judges on social media in the immediate aftermath, highlighting some of the most memorable reactions.

The person who labeled Russell as “Peter Parker” became an instant sensation. He was also the one who felt that Sainz sold drugs.

When it came to Max Verstappen, F1 fans were in agreement that the Dutchman does look like a model. This conclusion was particularly surprising. Because Verstappen is not well known for being fashionable or well-dressed.

Russell was also referred to as a “professional bullsh*tter”, something fans online agreed to.

None of the aforementioned people who guessed these professions watch F1. This is what made the video published by Red Flag Podcast so special. For F1 fans, however, it was intriguing, because they know who these stars are. And it was funny to watch others guess what they did based on their looks.