“You Shouldn’t Be Surprised”: Chad Ochocinco Questions Bears Hyping Up Caleb Williams’ Obvious Talents

Ever since Caleb Williams declared for the draft, the hype has revolved around him. Projected as a number-one pick from the start, the excitement only intensified when the Bears, a club perennially lacking a franchise quarterback, snagged him 1st overall amid high anticipation; the excitement continues to grow. However, some, like Ocho, believe that the continued hype around Caleb is unnecessary.

During a recent episode of the ‘Nightcap’ podcast, Chad Ochocinco and Shannon Sharpe reacted to Bears QB coach Will Hewlett praising Caleb Williams and labeling him the most prepared professional he’s ever worked with. Apparently, Caleb’s curiosity and hunger to absorb knowledge resonates deeply with the coaching staff.

Ocho chimed in, suggesting that the Bears shouldn’t be surprised by these qualities in their new QB1; after all, this is precisely why he’s considered a generational talent and why they selected him in the first place.

Ocho, along with Sharpe, also asserted that if he approaches the practice session like that, it won’t be shocking if he lights up the field using his knowledge of the game and his attributes and with great weapons around him.

“I like it. That’s what you got to be. I am not sure why they’re surprised. You shouldn’t be surprised because that’s why you took him and matter of fact, if he’s a student of the game like that, if he’s asking questions like that, imagine what you would get on the field,” Ocho expressed. “Imagine if we put both of those together. When you put classroom and the physical tools that you’ve displayed in the college together with elite talent surrounding you.”

The former USC QB had already hit the ground running, impressing coaches with his proactive approach to learning. And the Bears are doing everything to make his job easy with a level of commitment that they never showed to another shot-caller.

Caleb Williams Could Be the First Bears QB the Franchise Do Right By

Chad Johnson asserted that if the Bears do right by Caleb, he would be the first QB to get that treatment from a struggling franchise that never had a standout quarterback. Chicago has never seen elite talent like Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, or Lamar Jackson come through the doors.

Sharpe stated that the Bears have traditionally relied on the defense to help them achieve success, and that’s why they never bothered to get a great QB. It wasn’t surprising they were nicknamed “Monsters of the Midway”. Now that they have picked a standout playmaker, they should be able to give him the answers and allow him to flourish. They need to play as per Williams’s strengths, not the other way around.

There is a wave of optimism in the city of Chicago. A perennially struggling franchise has found a new lease on life, and it feels like they are on their way to greatness. No quarterback in the history of the club has ever thrown for 4000 yards. Caleb Williams could certainly turn out to be the first one.