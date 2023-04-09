Charles Leclerc Annoyed at Fans for Breaching “a Boundary That Should Not Be Crossed” at His Monaco Residence

Charles Leclerc is among the most popular Formula 1 drivers. The Ferrari superstar has over 10.5 million followers on Instagram and mostly relishes the wide support he gets on the paddock.

But being famous also comes with a downside. Being a popular figure always comprises the level of privacy in public spaces, with fans pounding on their favorite stars.

Though, Leclerc doesn’t even have a problem with that. However, he recently took to Instagram to share his annoyance with inconsiderate fans, who are now resorting to visiting his home, where he expects complete privacy outside of his hectic public life.

Charles Leclerc pleads with others not to visit his place

The Monegasque lives right at the heart of Monte Carlo, and unfortunately, he has revealed that his home address has been leaked. Therefore, over the past few days, several fans have been reaching his place and ringing at his doorstep to come and greet them downstairs.

Annoyed by these inconsiderate acts, Leclerc has finally taken over Instagram to show how uncomfortable he is with such behavior. The 25-year-old then adds that while he is always happy to stop for fans outside and on race tracks, he won’t tolerate people breaching his privacy at his residence.

He further mentions that fans’ support means the world to him, “But there is a boundary that should never be crossed.” With this, he ends his message with a Happy Easter greeting.

⁦Uuuuff! ⁦@Charles_Leclerc⁩ is literally pleading his fans to stop being creepy! pic.twitter.com/qW84zGemig — Tanish Chachra (@autoandvroom) April 9, 2023

A tough start to the year

While Leclerc has possibly dealt with the fans who were clearly overstepping the line over the past, he still has concerns on the race track. The 2023 season has given a poor start to Ferrari.

By his own admission, Leclerc feels that this is the worst start to his any F1 season. He currently stands at P10 in the standings with a P6. Out of the first three races so far, he has only managed to complete one.

So his title prospects have taken a massive blow, and it’s unlikely for him to recover from there. Meanwhile, his biggest rival, Max Verstappen, is once again stepping toward yet another title victory.