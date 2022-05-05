F1 Miami GP 2022 Streams, Time and Schedule : When and Where to watch Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix?

F1 will race in the long awaited Miami GP for the fifth round of the 2022 championship. Here’s how you watch the race.

Miami GP is the newest addition to the 2022 F1 calendar and is scheduled to be held on 6-8 May. Built around the Hard Rock Stadium, Miami International Autodrome is a 5.41-kilometre anticlockwise circuit.

Like all the new circuits, the drivers will have to rely on their team’s simulators. The drivers have given a positive review of the track however some believe that in case of a safety car deployment there will be a lot of traffic.

The track features 19 corners and two lengthy, flat-out sections that are followed by tight corners with heavy braking zones. The architects of the track said that it has the most technically-demanding corner sequence in terms of construction.

Also Read: How many American drivers and teams have taken part in F1 over the years?

When and where to watch the 2022 Miami GP?

Here are the broadcasters and timings of the 2022 Miami GP in different time zones:

UK BROADCAST SCHEDULE (BST) Day Session Channel Time Friday FP1 Sky Sports F1 19:00 Friday FP2 Sky Sports F1 22:15 Saturday FP3 Sky Sports F1 17:45 Saturday Qualifying Sky Sports F1 20:15 Sunday Qualifying Highlights Channel 4 08:30 Sunday Grand Prix Sky Sports F1 19:00 Monday Race Highlights Channel 4 00:30

USA TV SCHEDULE (ET) Day Session Channel Time Friday FP1 ESPN2 14:25 Friday FP2 ESPNEWS/ESPN3 17:25 Saturday FP3 ESPNEWS/ESPN3 12:55 Saturday Qualifying ESPN 15:55 Sunday Grand Prix ABC 14:00 Sunday Post-Race Show ESPN3 17:30