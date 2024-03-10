Dutch Publication Reveals Helmut Marko Advised Ford to Withdraw Partnership with Red Bull

Dutch publication De Telegraaf has reported that Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has advised Ford to terminate their 2026 partnership with his side as the factory premises of the two companies have been seriously compromised. The two companies announced back in 2023 that they would be joining forces from the 2026 season onwards. As per the agreement, Ford had agreed to help Red Bull develop their own power units.

However, it is pertinent to note that Marko’s reported involvement isn’t the first instance of cracks developing in the relationship between Ford and Red Bull. Ever since an independent barrister hired by Red Bull GmbH began investigating Christian Horner for alleged “inappropriate behavior” towards a female employee, the relations between the Milton Keynes-based outfit and Ford have become tense.

Ford have been pressurizing Red Bull to come out with a definitive and fair conclusion for the investigation against Horner. While the independent barrister hired by Red Bull has dismissed the grievance against Horner, the team are now investigating Helmut Marko for allegedly leaking confidential evidence related to the Briton’s investigation to the media.

Will Helmut Marko leave Red Bull?

According to various reports, Helmut Marko does not feel settled at Red Bull and is considering leaving the team. Moreover, in a recent interview with the ORF, the 80-year-old also explained how there is a possibility that Red Bull could suspend him for his alleged involvement in the ongoing Christian Horner saga.

While there continues to remain uncertainty over Marko’s future, Max Verstappen has confirmed his loyalties to the Austrian. In a recent interview, the Dutchman seemed to suggest that he himself could leave Red Bull if Marko is no longer with the team.

Amid uncertainty over Marko’s future, even Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff looked to gain an advantage from the situation. The 52-year-old revealed that he is open to signing Marko to the Silver Arrows if the 80-year-old Austrian chooses to leave Red Bull.