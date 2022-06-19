F1 reddit stream 2022 : When and Where to watch Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix?

F1 is set to return with the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday, 19th of June; here’s how you can stream the live race on Reddit.

F1 has returned with the Canadian Grand Prix after two years of being off the calendar. The race is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 19th of June at the Gilles Villeneuve circuit.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen will start the race from P1 following the wet qualifying session. He will be joined by Alpine’s Fernando Alonso at P2 who has placed himself on the podium for the first time in almost a decade.

Alonso will be followed by Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz at P3 and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton at P4. Meanwhile, Sainz’s teammate Charles Leclerc will start the race from the back of the grid as he pays for taking up a new engine ahead of the race.

F1 Reddit Stream: Where to watch the Canadian Grand Prix on Reddit?

Furthermore, while Verstappen will be hoping to increase his lead in the championship standings, he has already been warned by Alonso. At the post-qualifying interview, the Alpine driver said, “I think we’ll attack Max on the first corner!”

Unfortunately, Reddit will not be hosting any live streams for the Canadian GP on Sunday. It comes after the decision to ban free F1 streams on Reddit. As a result, fans won’t be able to find any broadcast for the race on the website.

However, there are other ways to watch live action.

Where can you watch the Miami GP in the US?

The race in Montreal will air on Sunday, June 19 at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT) on ABC. The postrace coverage will appear on ESPN 3.

Fans who wish to follow the entire drama at the Gilles Villeneuve Circuit will need access to ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPNews.

Fans who do not have cable service can also catch the entire race weekend with a subscription to YouTube TV. ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPNews are all included in the package. This means that you’ll have all the channels you need in order to watch every second of the action.

