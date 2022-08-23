F1 Spa-Francorchamps 2022 Streams, Time and Schedule : When and Where to watch Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix Main Race?

F1 drivers will be back on track this weekend at the Belgian Grand Prix after a month’s long summer break.

Drivers will be back on track this weekend at the Belgian Grand Prix for the 14th round of racing in the 2022 championship title.

To prevent the scenes of the 2021 Belgian GP race from repeating itself the FIA changed the rule. Following the change, the driver on the pole position would not be awarded victory unless two laps without a safety car are driven in order to award 25 per cent of the points.

Iconic track, legendary driver 💪 Michael Schumacher sealed his seventh world title at Spa 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆#BelgianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/PSoOTvkjqi — Formula 1 (@F1) August 23, 2022

Coming back from the summer break for the second half of the season, it’ll be vital for Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to minimise the gap to Max Verstappen in order to be able to fight for the title.

Meanwhile, Mercedes would be looking to bounce back to the top along with McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo who would need to bring in more points to prevent himself from being snubbed.

When and where to watch the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix?

2022 BELGIAN GP UK BROADCAST SCHEDULE (BST)

Day Session Channel Time Friday FP1 Sky Sports F1 13:00 Friday FP2 Sky Sports F1 16:00 Saturday FP3 Sky Sports F1 12:30 Saturday Qualifying Sky Sports F1 15:30 Sunday Grand Prix Sky Sports F1 14:30

2022 BELGIAN GP USA TV SCHEDULE (ET)

Day Session Channel Time Friday FP1 ESPNU 08:00 Friday FP2 ESPN2 11:00 Saturday FP3 ESPN2 07:00 Saturday Qualifying ESPN2 10:00 Sunday Grand Prix ESPN 09:00

2022 BELGIAN GP TV SCHEDULE AUSTRALIA (AEST)

Day Session Channel Time Friday FP1 FoxTel/Kayo 22:00 Friday FP2 FoxTel/Kayo 01:00 Saturday FP3 FoxTel/Kayo 21:00 Saturday Qualifying FoxTel/Kayo 00:00 Sunday Grand Prix FoxTel/Kayo 23:00

