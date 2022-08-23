Pierre Gasly thinks “It’s still early” to leave $5 Million AlphaTauri role and consider future options

Pierre Gasly thinks it’s still early to think about other F1 options as his return to Red Bull looks slim as Sergio Perez cements his position.

With Sergio Perez becoming the ideal deputy race driver at Red Bull, it’s hard for the young drivers from their academy to rise up to the main position.

Pierre Gasly, who was touted as the prime candidate to replace Perez, had the Mexican failed, now sees little hope in his return. The French race driver has been representing AlphaTauri (the junior team) for the fourth straight year since his return.

Thus, it’s likely Gasly could seek a shift to another constructor. The 26-year-old is a talented driver and is reaching his prime, arousing other teams’ interest.

However, he claims it’s probably too early to seek other F1 options. Though, it’s likely that by 2023 he will take control of his destiny as the drivers’ market is always volatile.

“I think you’ve got to be open. There’s got to be a conversation, obviously with Red Bull, and they’ll be the first ones to know what’s the situation,” he told Motorsport.com.

“But of course, it’s also the first time in my career that I actually get the options of deciding what’s going to happen. It’s still early, we’re still mid-2022. At the right moment, we’ll assess what are the best options for the future.”

Pierre Gasly has responsibility at AlphaTauri

The French race driver is undoubtedly the main driver at AlphaTauri. His teammate Yuki Tsunoda, still in his sophomore year, is yet to gain enough racing experience. Therefore, Gasly is crucial in the Faenza-based team’s battles in the midfield.

Currently, AlphaTauri stands at P8 in the constructors’ standings and is eyeing to overtake Haas, who is only seven points ahead. Gasly, who consistently drops into Q3 in every qualifying, will play a crucial role in it.

Pierre Gasly will spend the 18 months racing with Alpha Tauri, as Helmut Marko has shut down the possibility of a switch in 2023. Marko 🗣 “We have got a strategy and a plan over the [next] 18 months and, as I say, everything we are doing I kind of look at in a bigger picture.” pic.twitter.com/tGoPgzpA1O — AnythingF1 (@AnythingF1_) August 20, 2022

However, in the last five races, the Frenchman has failed to be in the points zone. Taking away a huge chunk of potential points finished for his team.

But in the end, Red Bull also doesn’t have a major upcoming talent from their academy. This situation keeps Gasly’s situation in AlphaTauri safe for the future and could allow him to overturn his fortune.

