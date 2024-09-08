F1 Star Kevin Magnussen Joins 2.1 Million Fans to Congratulate Aryna Sabalenka on US Open Win

After losing out to Coco Gauff a year ago, Aryna Sabalenka finally won her maiden US Open title by beating Jessica Pegula in straight sets on Saturday. It was the Belarusian’s third Grand Slam win and her 2.1 million followers on Instagram were naturally delighted on seeing the world number two triumph in New York. Kevin Magnussen was also one of them and posted an Instagram story to congratulate Sabalanka.

The Haas driver shared her winning shot video from Saturday’s final. This video also showed Sabalenka’s camp in the stands celebrating as she won the championship point. Magnussen wrote a congratulatory message, “Huge congratulations on the US Open title, Aryna!“

Sabalenka also reposted the Dane’s story, knowing he follows her game often throughout the WTA tour. Earlier this week, when the world number two qualified for the WTA finals, Magnussen posted a congratulatory video. The Haas driver assured her that he would be rooting for her and also recalled their meeting earlier this year in Imola.

Even Haas F1 congratulated Sabalenka on her maiden US Open triumph and assured her that they would celebrate with her the next time she visits them trackside. Apparently, the Belarusian player visited the Haas garage during the Emilia Romagna GP in Imola this season.

Sabalenka was visiting Imola after her gutting loss to Iga Swiatek at the Rome Masters 1000 in May. Regardless, she had a great time along with her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, as they toured the Haas garage with Magnussen and Co. showing them around.