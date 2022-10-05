F1 Suzuka Circuit 2022 Streams, Time and Schedule: When and where to watch the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix main race?

2022 Japanese Grand Prix: F1 action returns to the Suzuka circuit after a two-year gap due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Japan’s Suzuka circuit has been a favorite of fans and drivers for many years. We have seen some of the most iconic moments in recent history in this track, but fans have been devoid of action here for the last two years.

The Japanese GP was called off first in 2020 due to the Covid 19 pandemic. The following year too, local authorities didn’t ease restrictions in time so the race was called off once again. 2022, however, saw the sport return to normalcy, and the race was finally included in the calendar.

Reigning World Champion Max Verstappen can win his second successive Title this weekend at the Suzuka Circuit. Verstappen needs to win the race with the fastest lap, to be crowned Champion. Even if Charles Leclerc finishes P2 in those circumstances, it won’t be enough.

Ferrari meanwhile, will be looking to end their season strongly. Both Titles look out of reach for them, but both Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will be hoping to guide Ferrari to their first win in Japan since 2004.

When and where to watch the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix?

Here’s how fans from the US, UK and Australia can watch live action of the F1 drivers around the Suzuka Circuit next weekend:

2022 Japanese GP UK Schedule:

Day Session Channel Time Friday FP1 Sky Sports F1 4:00am Friday FP2 Sky Sports F1 7:00am Saturday FP3 Sky Sports F1 4:00am Saturday Qualifying Sky Sports F1 7:00am Sunday Main Race Sky Sports F1/Sky Sports Main Event 6:00am

2022 Japanese GP TV US Schedule (ET):

Day Session Channel Time Thursday FP1 ESPNEWS 11:00 PM Friday FP2 ESPN2 2:00 AM Friday FP3 ESPNEWS 11:00 PM Saturday Qualifying ESPN2 2:00 AM Sunday Main Race ESPN2 1:00 AM

2022 Japanese GP Australia TV Schedule (AEST):

Day Session Channel Time Friday FP1 Foxtel/Kayo 1:00 PM Friday FP2 Foxtel/Kayo 4:00 PM Friday FP3 Foxtel/Kayo 1:00 PM Saturday Qualifying Foxtel/Kayo 4:00 PM Sunday Main Race Foxtel/Kayo 3:00 PM

What happened at the last race in Suzuka Circuit?

Since the 2020 and 2021 renditions of the Japanese GP were cancelled, the last race that was held there was in 2019. Sebastian Vettel (who was driving for Ferrari then) took pole position for the race. This was the four-time World Champion’s last ever pole lap in F1. He has just five races left in his F1 career and is driving for Aston Martin, so it’s unlikely that he will add another pole position to his name.

His teammate Leclerc took P2 and the Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas locked out the second row. Ferrari, however, could not capitalize on their strong qualifying performance.

It was Bottas who won the 2019 Japanese GP. Vettel followed him by finishing P2 and seven-time World Champion Hamilton finished P3.

