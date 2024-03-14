“F1-Transcending Powerhouse” Lewis Hamilton Receives Praise From GQ Magazine for His ‘Creativity’ to Make a Better World

While on-track success continues to elude Lewis Hamilton since 2021, his off-track exploits have had much better results. Known throughout the world for his initiatives, the 7-time world champion has recently become a recipient of a special award. Per an update from GQ Magazine on their official website, Hamilton has won GQ’s ‘F1 – Transcending Powerhouse’ award. Last year, GQ launched a new award series called ‘Global Creativity Awards.’

Advertisement

Taking place for the second year in a row, the awards shall now honor Ferrari-bound Hamilton. Also on the list are Hunter Schafer (Hollywood Star), Danny McBride (Renaissance funnyman), Trent Reznor, and Atticus Ross (both Rock musicians turned Oscar-winning composers). American multimedia artist Lauren Halsey, Marni’s surrealistic creative director Francesco Risso, and ground-shaking Afrobeats innovator Asake also make the list of winners.

Advertisement

All honorees will join GQ for their “big bash” on 11th April 2024. The evening will be hosted by Emmy-winning comedy ace JB Smoove. While more details are yet to follow, the theme of the night will be – ‘Big Ideas for a Better World.’ Hamilton has played a critical role in introducing such ideas, especially in motorsports.

Following the season-end photo of 2019, Hamilton noticed a lack of diversity in the paddock. It led to him taking action and breaking specific barriers to increase the recruitment of Black people within UK motorsports. After ten months of research, the Hamilton Commission came into existence. Hamilton also created the Mission 44 charity in 2021. It came into existence after the 2020 Black Lives Matter protest and aimed at improving diversity in global motorsports.

Lewis Hamilton to continue pushing for diversity with Ferrari

Hamilton’s initiatives are extremely close to him, and he continues to work hard on them. Moving to Ferrari in 2025, the Briton made it a priority for Ferrari to ensure he continues working on them. As such, he had clauses around his initiatives blanketed into the deal. Ferrari Chairman John Elkann committed to embarking on a joint investment fund with Exor to contribute a little over $270 million to Hamilton’s Mission 44. Given the investment, Hamilton’s total annual earnings with Ferrari shall sit around the $400 million mark.

Advertisement

There is little surprise that Hamilton found the offer very lucrative. A report from GP Fans claimed Ferrari and Elkann were more than willing to join Hamilton’s initiatives. Elkann promises to embrace Hamilton’s initiatives and is excited to work on Hamilton’s mission. Meanwhile, the report also claims that the Maranello outfit was more keen on supporting Hamilton than Mercedes, which also played a role in the Briton opting to switch sides.